Failed Real Madrid youths include star Man Utd Mata, Barcelona legend Eto’o and Fabinho from Liverpool – The Scottish Sun

At present, Real Madrid’s focus is on young people.

Los Blancos’ transfer policy in recent seasons is to build in the future – gathering a harvest of the best young talents who will one day give them sustained glory for years to come.

Samuel Eto’o is one of the many young players who escaped the net at Real Madrid Credit: Getty Images – Getty

But, there is another side to that strategy.

These nine young people failed to reach the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu, after offering so many promises early on.

And in this place there are Barcelona legends, Spurs fail, and the current first-team star at Manchester United – who kicked us.

JUAN EYES

It was in Valencia where Mata made his name, before moving to the Premier League with Chelsea and then to the Red Devils.

Initially a product of Real Oviedo youth, Real pounced on the attacking midfielder when he was 15 years old.

He played through the youth ranks to the second string, where he scored 10 goals in the relegated team from the Spanish second division.

Mata has a release clause in the final year of his contract that allows him to talk to other clubs – and in 2007 he moved to Valencia.

Juan Mata joins 15-year-old Real Madrid Credit: PA: Press Association

Mata left in 2007 for Valencia because he didn’t get a chance. Credit: PA: Press Association

SAMUEL ETO’O

This is one that Real Madrid will kick themselves that it didn’t work, especially considering its record for their La Liga rivals Barca.

The Cameroon legend Eto’o, now a part-time singer, was in their book when he was 16 years after moving from Kadji Sports Academy in his native land.

He found his way to the first team blocked by people like Raul, Fernando Morientes and Ronaldo in front of him in the pecking order.

Limited to only seven appearances, where he failed to hit the back of the goal, he moved to Mallorca permanently in 2000.

Eto’o is listed in Real Madrid books as a 16 year old Credit: AFP – Getty

Behind Raul and Ronaldo in the pecking order, Eto’o was limited to only seven appearances for the club. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

FABINHO

Liverpool midfielder from Brazil has played at Real Madrid.

At the age of 18, he was bought from Fluminense and given time to develop in Team B which featured people like Alvaro Morata, Casemiro and Lucas Vazquez.

Then manager Jose Mourinho gave Fabinho his debut for Real in 2013 – in Malaga’s 6-2 victory.

But when the Portuguese boss left he was loaned to Monaco, before signing for a French club on a permanent basis.

Fabinho was brought to Real Madrid at the age of 18 by Jose Mourinho Credit: Getty Images – Getty

MARCOS ALONSO

Chelsea left back Alonso was born in Madrid and joined La Fabrica as a child.

He rose through the youth rankings, before he was handed his debut by Manuel Pellegrini in 2010.

But with opportunities hard to come by, Alonso moved to England – signing for Bolton Wanderers in the same year.

He was sold to Fiorentina, also enjoyed a loan spell at Sunderland, and later joined the West London outfit.

Marcos Alonso spent seven years at Real Madrid

Marcos Alonso joined Bolton Wanderers from Real Madrid after failing to rank there. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

ROBERTO SOLDADO

Born in Valencia, which he later starred in, Soldado joined Real Madrid at the age of 15.

The striker was productive for Real Madrid’s B team – scoring 63 goals in 120 matches, but he could not replicate that form in the first team.

He played only 19 times in the four years he was there – finding the net four times until he was sold by Fabio Capello.

The famous Soldado will appear at Spurs for £ 26 million – and fail miserably.

Roberto Soldado is productive for Real Madrid team B Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Soldado cannot replicate that form with first team credit: Getty Images – Getty

ALVARO NEGREDO

The former Manchester City striker began his career at Rayo Vallecano and moved to Real Madrid Castilla in 2005.

He managed to impress Capello’s boss and was called up for several matches in the Copa Del Rey, but a replacement was not used.

Negredo was sold to Almeria with an option for Real Madrid to buy it back, and after 32 goals in two seasons they did that – but guess what? He also never got a game and joined Sevilla in the same year.

Before Alvaro Negredo signed a contract with Man City, he was a young Real Madrid player. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

CANANTAR SANTIAGO

Canizares went on to become a Valencia legend, representing Spain 46 times between 1993-2006.

But before he found fame elsewhere, he kept a stick with Real Madrid C from 1988.

The 5ft 11in stopper was loaned three times, the most remembered for Celta Vigo – where he gained La Liga experience.

However, he was unable to expel German World Cup winner Bodo Illgner as No1 and was finally sold to Valencia in 1998 – after spending 13 years with the club.

Santiago Canizares played a replacement for Bodo Illgner until he was sold to Valencia Credit: PA: Empics Sport

JOSELU

Newcastle and Stoke City fans will get used to the Spanish center forward, who struggles to find any kind of rhythm in front of goal in English football.

But in Spain he was a youth goal scorer, initially with Celta, before Real Madrid dived when he was 18.

For Real B team he scored 40 goals in 72 matches – beating Alvaro Morata to be the top scorer in the 2010-11 season.

With Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema blocking his way to the first team, he moved to Hoffenheim in 2012.

Joselu is a phenomenon of youth scorers. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Jack Harper

Compared to Robin Van Persie and labeled a wonderkid by his coach, Harper was born in Malaga to Scottish parents and is said to be the next big thing.

He signed a contract with Real Madrid with an initial contract of 12 months at the age of 13 – living at the club’s training ground.

Three years later he was awarded a five-year contract, which was extended by another two years in 2014.

However, after the club said they wanted to lend him when he was 18 – he decided to leave, joining Brighton.

There, he suffered a knee injury that kept him out for six months.

He is currently in Getafe books.

Scottish star Jack Harper is labeled a wonderkid by Real Madrid coach Credit: Getty Images – Getty