FAI withdraws from the Toulon Tournament for budgetary reasons

The Republic of Ireland under the age of 21 will not take part in the Toulon tournament in June for financial reasons.

The 12-team tournament played a key role in developing Stephen Kenny’s under-21 squad, but the Irish Independent reports that there will be no return to France this summer due to the FAI’s financial realities.

Kenny’s team reached the semi-finals thanks to Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah, both of whom have made their Premier League debut since then.

It also means that Stephen Kenny’s last U21 game will be in Luxembourg next month.

The former Dundalk boss has led his team to the top of their qualification group and is about to reach their first European Under-21 Championship.

Ireland will secure a first playoff when they face Iceland in Tallaght on March 26 and Luxembourg in Beggen five days later.

Kenny’s successor will face Italy in the group’s final game in October.

Kenny will replace Mick McCarthy as senior manager when Ireland’s commitment to Euro 2020 ends.

The boys in green must win two playoff games to reach Euro 2020.