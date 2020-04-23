Facts can only be shared by employees overnight

From employees who don’t respect the meals they serve (or the customers they serve) to people who don’t do well in criminal ways, a lot happens in everyone’s favorite fast food restaurants.

Until now, consumers have wondered why, precisely, the ice cream machine in their favorite spot has always been out of order. Until now, restaurant customers did not understand what happened in restaurants where employees work 24 hours a day, but do not serve guests.

Yes, today, everyone is discovering things they never knew about the employees of a day working in fast food. From the most beloved names in the burger industry to the restaurants that have come and gone from the consciousness of America, here are 12 secrets about your food from the night workers themselves.

12 The shaker is switched off for hygiene reasons

Yes, McDonald’s nightclubs are clean at night. It may be hard to believe, but one Redditor explained that in their restaurant, they have to stand out and disinfect every piece of ice cream / shake / McCafe machines. Finally, the mystery is solved! After all, you don’t want Mickey D’s local ice cream machine to look like this.

11 Food is fresher at night (so don’t ask for fresh things!)

While some people are protesting to get stale food on the 24-hour route, night shift workers say the food is really fresher then. Why; Well, because they don’t know how much they’ll need, so they don’t constantly throw potatoes in the fryer or slap burgers on the grill. Well, relax, your potatoes are probably extremely fresh.

10 You can still get the full menu … Most of the time

It will probably vary depending on the location, but in most places, the regular menu is available regardless of the time it is. The Redditor who revealed this will probably not say that your local employees may try to remove some items just because they are lazy. But honestly, this can happen if they say you can’t get your favorite burger at 2 p.m.

9 Basically there is a formula for maintaining movement through Drive-Thru

Driving often means driving only to most restaurants. At McDonald’s, Redditors working there say there’s basically a formula for cars to drive without clutter. It’s all about what you order. If you order burgers or sandwiches, for example, these take more than a three-minute order. So don’t forget the workers, it’s your fault for ordering fresh potatoes.

8 Everything is cleaned in time

Cleaning programs vary, for sure, but the bottom line is that yes, every fast food store ends up cleaning up any cracks in food preparation surfaces. Even these heating drawers are pulled and disinfected. Yes, fast food may not be the healthiest, but it’s probably not as dirty as you might think.

7 The most interesting customers visit at night

If the fast food during the day is full of Karens and other unwanted, night shifts are easy. That’s according to Redditors, who are also fast-food staff, and say people driving through the car after midnight are mostly drunk or a little out of it. Fun crowd, right?

6 Night Workers Fear East of the Sun.

When you spend the whole night relaxing the patrons while cleaning an almost empty restaurant, the morning can be over. Workers at night say the morning hours are frantic and crazy and want to skip the sunrise. However, we do not really blame them, as breakfast orders are often served to tired and unstable members of the workforce. Passage!

5 Giving employees free stuff can get you free food

Want to share an adult drink with drivers through your nights out? They may give you some extra nuggets for the gesture. Tons of nightclubs have stories to give them all kinds of gifts, including beer, but people with good behaviors also get privileges.

4 It’s not as illegal as you might think

Most sites still have one-night managers or at least workers like Redditors who answered questions on the forum. So not many crazy things happen in the restaurant. According to the employees themselves, about 95 percent of the time, they are sober while working … Unless customers “share” with them.

3 The best employees are there during the day … Maybe

Some fast food workers are of the opinion that the best workers take the shifts of the day and the workers at night are the ones who are “pretty good”. Basically, people who work at night are not exactly reliable, but they are reliable enough not to burn the building while in it without supervision.

2 random night rushes lose their routine

Most restaurants do not expect to be busy at night. In fact, there are fewer people working, and their main job is simply to clean everything. Most Redditors wrote that random rushes were tough and in a McDonald’s, employees still had to call an extra person at 3 in the morning to get an unexpected 20-burger order. In short, working the night shift is not easy!

1 Working at Night Shift is not for people who like others

Yes, fast food requires you to be a good person. But if you work all night, when will you see people out of work? Most night workers explain that they are owls by nature and probably wouldn’t wake up at 5 in the morning for work every day, thank you very much. In addition, sleep until 2 p.m. sounds very good.

