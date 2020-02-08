Fact check on the debate in New Hampshire: Democratic presidential candidates compete against each other in Manchester

WASHINGTON – Seven Democratic presidential candidates took up the fight on Friday night in a major debate that took place in the crucial days before the New Hampshire area code.

A look at how some of their Manchester, New Hampshire claims are compared to the facts:

Joe Biden said President Barack Obama asked him to bring 156,000 soldiers out of Iraq: “I did that.”

THE FACTS: That’s right, but that’s not the end of the story. Obama urged Biden to take the lead in withdrawal efforts and coordinate stability efforts in Baghdad. What Biden didn’t mention was that some of the troops had to return.

Obama and Biden failed to reach agreement between the Iraqi government and a limited number of US troops after December 2011. This was the deadline for the US to withdraw entirely under an agreement negotiated by the Bush administration in late 2008. Biden was still vice president when Obama was forced to return American troops to Iraq in 2014 after the rise of the Islamic State extremist group.

ANDREW YANG, technology entrepreneur: “We currently have high corporate profits in this country.”

THE FACTS: Corporate profits are high, but not at record levels.

Companies made $ 1.84 trillion in profit in 2018, slightly less than $ 1.86 trillion in 2014, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis in the United States. The share of corporate profits in national income was 6.6% in 2018. This was a decrease of 7.6% in 2012 and was well below the high of 8.9% in 1929.

