Facial recognition, DNA, technology to be disseminated during the 2020 legislative session

SALT LAKE CITY – Advances in facial recognition technology, DNA test assessments and manipulation of consumer digital data, among other high-tech innovations, have gone far too fast for legislators and regulators to keep pace .

And since public policy actions on these subjects are almost stalled at the federal level, state legislators in general and Utah legislators in particular have worked to create safeguards to protect individual privacy rights and strengthen the protections of the fourth amendment.

The 2020 edition of the Utah Legislature will see a multitude of efforts to gain ground on how certain newly developed technological tools are used, and particularly where they overlap – or intrude – on the realm of privacy of Utah residents.

Craig Hall, R-West Valley City will be among the Utah lawmakers who will work this session to define the legal parameters of how new technology is put to use and said that he and his colleagues have a strong case to solve the problems raised by emerging technologies.

“Overall, the Legislative Assembly of Utah has a fairly strong record of protecting the privacy of individuals in the light of new technology,” said Hall.

The role of facial recognition

One of these new technological tools is facial recognition technology. The possibility of using automated software to digitally identify an individual has great potential in areas such as security, identity verification and many uses that are of interest to the retail and hospitality industries. But it is how it can and is used in other arenas that has caused concern among some Utah lawmakers.

The Chinese government uses it as a racial profiling tool in the detention of ethnic Muslims. At least two American cities have the capacity to use it in conjunction with publicly installed surveillance camera networks. And last year, it was revealed that Utah authorities allowed it to be used, without a court warrant, to perform trolling analyzes of a database containing photos of some 2.5 million residents, including minors.

Since the Statewide Information and Analysis Center started tracking in 2015, which accessed the database for facial recognition scans, Utah has performed nearly 3,284 searches of federal agencies, 357 for non-police services. and 263 for local law enforcement. During this period, federal connections were 5.6%, outside of the state 4.2%, and local 19%.

An attempt to codify certain restrictions on the use of facial recognition tools in Utah had a hearing before an interim state legislative committee in November, but failed because lawmakers and local civil rights activists felt that the effort had not gone far enough to protect Utahns.

Senator Daniel Thatcher’s proposal from R-West Valley City was to limit certain uses of law enforcement for new computerized facial recognition technologies while also requiring public disclosure by public bodies that already use it. Thatcher noted that this effort would codify a number of practices already in place, but would also serve as a first step to fill a legislative void in which the use of facial recognition software is not addressed.

Thatcher told Deseret News that he had no plans to try to relaunch the effort at the 2020 general session, but Senator Kirk Cullimore, R-Draper, announced in December that he would present a bill to institute new limitations on government use of the face. recognition tools.

Genetic testing for family research – and beyond

It has been well over a decade since the International Human Genome Project announced the end of its “journey of discovery,” successfully completing a project that provided the world with “the ability, for the first time, to read the blueprint. complete genetics of nature for building a human being. ”

Since then, genomic innovations have advanced at a spectacular rate, including the development of technology that has enabled a new field of direct-to-consumer genetic testing services that are inexpensive, rapid and ubiquitous. Spit in a tube, send it through the door and in a few weeks, you will discover the ethnic and geographical origins of your ancestors and, more personally, some minute details about the physical and psychological anomalies that could happen to you.

A collateral result of this new volume of genetic tests are new massive databases containing treasures of genetic data, real gateways to the most personal information on tens of millions of individuals.

Now civil rights activists are supporting Utah lawmakers in their efforts to establish basic protections on this data, as law enforcement and other government agencies are increasingly accessing this information as a model genetics for building the perfect criminal case.

Connor Boyack, president of Utah-based libertarian group Libertas Institute, told Deseret News last month that while technology is a boon to amateur genealogists, how it is used by government agencies are causing concern.

“In the past two years, law enforcement across the country has identified a new opportunity to use DNA to find and catch the bad guys,” said Boyack. “At first glance, many might think that this is an exciting new tool for catching criminals, however, when you take a closer look, it is actually a very deep violation of privacy.”

Hall said in December that he was about to sponsor this effort during the current legislative session. Hall said he believed there was a need to establish some statutory privacy protections regarding law enforcement access to DNA data.

“There are some companies that do genetic testing that will fight back against any law enforcement research in their database,” said Hall. “Ancestry and 23andMe, they resist the research of the police. And there are databases that are more accessible to the public … and some of these people who use these services can “ consent in quotes ” to allow the government to search for their own DNA, but the problem with that is when a person submits their DNA, they are not only submitting their own information, but that of their family members who not only may not have given their consent, but who, in fact, may be strongly dissident. “

Hall said that creating new rules to govern the use of an individual’s DNA data requires navigating the territory between appropriate law enforcement procedures and the constitutional rights of each individual.

“We all want criminals to be held accountable, but as part of a balance between privacy and due process, the mass search of DNA databases is too problematic to allow,” said Hall.

Hall noted the successful passage of HB57 last year, which created a warrant requirement for law enforcement to access personal digital information stored by third parties, as well as new recently adopted rules on the use of drones, the use of so-called “stingray” devices to track cell phones, the use of automated license plate readers and certain initial state rules to govern the operation of autonomous vehicles on Utah roads .

Although more tech-focused bills are likely to appear later in the session, it seems Utah lawmakers are ready to consider state law updates in the crypto fields -currency, identity theft, electronic harassment and online consumer data protection.