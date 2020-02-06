Facelifted 2021 Jaguar F-Type ramps up on Chicago

Jaguar’s updated 2021 F-Type has just landed in Chicago for its North American premiere. Buyers can now choose between three available drive trains.

The F-Type received a mid-cycle update last December, where it looks wider and more dynamic thanks to slimmer headlights, newly designed bumpers and a larger honeycomb grille.

There’s also a new hood, new wheels, and updated front fender openings. The rear now has new taillights that no longer shine round.

Video: Jaguar’s design boss takes us on a tour around the 2021 F-Type

Inside is a new 12.3-inch digital display and the automaker’s latest Touch Pro infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, as well as wireless updates. Apart from the technology, the overall design of the cabin has also been changed.

In the USA, you can choose between a 2.0-liter four-pot with turbocharger and 296 hp, a 3.0-liter V6 with charging and 380 hp or a 5.0-liter V8 with charging and 575 HP decide. The latter only takes 3.5 seconds to get from a standing start to 96 km / h, while the V6 takes 4.9 seconds. The four-pot is the slowest at 5.4 seconds. To be fair, unlike the other configurations, it has rear-wheel drive.

If you are interested in top speeds (which are not relevant to daily operations), you should know that the V8-F-Type R reaches a top speed of 300 km / h, while the V6 and V8 have a top speed of 300 km / h Reaching h Four-Pot makes 275 km / h or 250 km / h

All engine configurations are available for both coupé and convertible body variants.

