Faced with degrading controls, Lebanese anger focuses on paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

A serious financial crisis and unprecedented capital controls put an end to this, unifying the rich and poor in anger against corrupt politicians who have brought the country on the brink of economic collapse, and a banking system accusing them of holding their deposits hostage.

In recent days, some protesters have turned off their fire on the banks, destroyed ATMs, smashed bank windows, and clashed with counters behind the counter.

Dozens of protesters have held sit-ins against banks against fiscal policy, forcing storytellers more than once to give them more than the weekly limit. Protesters routinely gather in front of the country’s central bank, shouting and swinging expletives to its governor, Riad Salameh, who was once ranked among the top of the central bank’s governors of the world bank.

“You go to a bank, get a ticket, and there are at least 50-60 people in front of you,” said Mahmoud Sayida, a guide whose money is locked up with one of the largest donors in the country. “It’s like standing in line for bread during the war days.”

The crisis in Lebanon, one of the world’s most indebted countries, is rooted in decades of state corruption and poor management, and the economy of the small Mediterranean country has been steadily decaying for years. The local currency, which has been pegged to the dollar for more than two decades, has lost more than 50% of its value on the black market in recent weeks.

For fear of a crisis, depositors had quietly withdrawn their money in the past year, changed it from the local currency to dollars, or transported it to bank accounts abroad.

At the start of national protests that broke out in mid-October, banks closed their doors for 12 business days. When they were reopened, they faced an unprecedented rush to withdraw dollars, resulting in restrictions on withdrawals and foreign transfers.

But there was no legal basis for such actions, leaving the banks to carry out their own case-by-case checks. In the meantime, ATMs have usually stopped issuing dollars and daily limits for credit card use have been implemented. Many restaurants and shops, tied for cash, refuse card payments.

People say they are subjected to humiliation by the banks and their managers who ultimately have the power to decide who gets what.

People with children studying abroad must provide proof before they can transfer their tuition fees. Patients must provide paperwork showing that they need money for surgery before they can withdraw cash from their accounts. To temporarily increase credit card limits, some banks ask customers to submit an airline ticket and documentation proving that they are staying abroad for more than two weeks.

The measures force families to limit spending and give priority to daily needs. Simple activities, such as going to a cafe or restaurant, are now considered luxury, even for people with money or a job.

Gloomy showers have conquered both savers and money lenders, whose employees say they are afraid to appear at work because of fights that break out within banks and people who curse them every day.

Among those who recently protested, the 23-year-old student Mariam Ayyad whose family – like many other Lebanese – relied on remittances to finance expenses.

“My father lives in Saudi Arabia and used to send dollars to pay my tuition. But Western Union gave us the price of the Central Bank at a terrible pace, so now I had to withdraw from the spring classes because I can’t afford it, “said Ayyad, who demonstrated for the second time since the start of the nationwide protests “My rent is in dollars and I cannot pay it.”

Mohammed, who runs a toy store, normally sends money to his son in Paris to pay his tuition through the Online Money Transfer, or OMT – a Western Union agent in Lebanon. But the last time he tried, three weeks ago, he was rejected and had to provide proof of his son’s enrollment in college.

“Now you have to make a requirement and prove that you have a son who is studying there,” he said, and asked to be identified only by his first name so that he could speak freely.

Customers who ask for dollars have to wait in long queues.

On a recent day at 11 a.m., the line at a private bank in the Salim Salam district of Beirut was at customer 189. Some customers reported having to negotiate with counter staff after being told they could not get their $ 300 allocated or only a part of it.

Al Sayegh, the communications manager, receives her salary in dollars from a bank. She said her branch initially told her they didn’t have enough money.

“I argued with them until they accepted,” she said. “I said this is my right and I don’t have time to return because I take care of my father, I work and I can’t wait another two hours in line.”

Some have resorted to creative solutions to bypass checks, including sending payment cards by courier to friends and relatives abroad to pick up and take dollars home. Travelers from abroad have large amounts of cash with them.

Maha Halabi does not work, but counts on the salary of her husband, a landscape engineer based in Saudi Arabia.

“He stopped sending money because I can’t withdraw here, so now he takes the money every other week when he visits,” she said.

Associated Press writer Zeina Karam in Beirut has contributed to this report.

A.J. Naddaff, The Associated Press