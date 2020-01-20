Faced with a shortage of “critical” type O blood, the Red Cross makes an urgent appeal to donors

SALT LAKE CITY – The American Red Cross launched an “urgent appeal” Monday for donors of all types of blood to donate blood – as well as a “critical” need for type O blood.

“With the flu intensifying across the country and preventing some donors from donating, and winter weather threatens to cancel blood drives, the Red Cross now has a severe shortage of type O blood and needs to donors urgently to restock the shelves, “according to a press release from the American Red Cross.

According to Monday, the Red Cross has a stock of type O blood less than three days for patients and medical treatment.

Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and can be administered to Rh positive patients of any blood type. Although only 7% of the American population has Type O negative blood, it can be transfused with any type of blood and this is what hospital staff look for in an emergency has no time to determine a patient’s blood type, according to the Red Cross.

The Red Cross urged donors of all types of blood – especially O positive and O negative types – to make an appointment to donate blood or platelets now using the Cross blood donation app -Red, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).