Facebook's recent Trump shutdown reveals its ridiculous policies

Facebook was fairly certain that it would not monitor the accuracy of political ads on its platform. But the company appears to have a certain threshold to remove certain ads, and it’s pretty silly in the big scheme of things.

As noted by Fast Company, some ads released by President Trump’s Make America Great Again Committee have been removed from the platform for violating Facebook’s “advertising policies”.

Here is an example.

This ad is a no-no.

Image: Screenshot / Facebook

This is relatively harmless in terms of political advertising. (Well, depending on what you think about the effects of the assassination of Qassem Soleimani.) The ad contains no direct lies or deep fakes.

The problem with the display? These YES and NO buttons above. If you click these buttons, your vote will not be included in any poll. Instead, you will be directed to a survey that you can fill out to also collect your personal information that the campaign can use to contact you in the future.

As Fast Company explains, this violates the “non-existent functionality” of Facebook’s advertising policy. This part states that advertisements must not contain images that do not depict functions. This includes images that replicate playback buttons, notifications, or check boxes, and ads that include features that don’t work, such as: B. Multiple choice options in the ad itself. ”

Although the text above the image clearly says it’s a survey, these buttons are a hidden way to get users (many of whom probably don’t care to read this text) to click through, which is clearly against this part violates the policy.

As to prove this point, the same ad – minus the fake voting buttons in the image, but still linked to the poll – is alive and well on Facebook.

This ad is perfectly fine.

Image: Screenshot / Facebook

Given the damage and misinformation that can (and has been) spread through political ads on Facebook, tagging an ad with fake buttons is a ridiculous technical level. It’s like nailing mob bosses for tax evasion after they have been rampant for years and cause general chaos.

But if there’s one thing that makes Facebook special, it’s “too little, too late,” so I’m not sure what else to expect.