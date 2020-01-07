Facebook's new deepfake ban has a political loophole

Loading...

We should probably have seen that coming.

Yesterday, after months of criticism, Facebook announced a new “rigged media” policy to curb the spread of deepfakes and misinformation on its gigantic platform. And while the narrowness of the ban already raises questions about its likely effectiveness, another perhaps more pressing problem has come to the fore: politicians are given a special exception to the rule.

It is true that well-known media bad actors like Donald Trump can continue to publish edited and manipulated media as long as these media are not in the form of a paid post and Facebook considers this to be somehow current. Similarly manipulated content would be removed from Facebook’s new policy if it weren’t published by a politician.

This limitation of Facebook’s bold proclamation was explained by corporate spokeswoman Andrea Vallone via email.

“For non-advertising – politicians are subject to the same standards regarding manipulated media as other users,” said Vallone. “If a politician publishes content that violates our manipulated media policy, we will remove it. If the content is particularly up-to-date, we will check on a case-by-case basis whether it is permitted on the platform.”

Understand the last sentence? We asked Vallone who determined whether manipulated media articles were up-to-date and whether they would be marked as such if they were intended and not removed. We have not received an immediate response.

It is important that Vallone corrected an earlier statement by Facebook communication manager Andy Stone.

I used to share inaccurate information. I sincerely regret the error and have to correct the record. Regarding our new policy, regardless of whether it was published by a politician or someone else, we do NOT allow media manipulated in advertisements as defined here: https://t.co/CAtmBPczlG

– Andy Stone (@andymstone) January 7, 2020

“Ads / promoted content must not appear on ads that violate our community standards (including this rigged media policy) regardless of whether it was published by a politician or someone else,” she wrote.

It is worth noting that the new directive in its current form only applies to a very specific category of content. In addition to the video, “edited or synthesized (…) in a way that is not obvious to an average person and would likely mislead an average person into believing that a subject of the video said words that they did not say “. The video must also be the “product of artificial intelligence or machine learning”.

Simply falling into one category or another is not enough for Facebook to take action.

In other words, a deceptively edited video by Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi that makes her appear drunk is fine to stay on Facebook under the new policy. As it is likely, an edited video showing Lindsey Graham, who “endorses” the Green New Deal as machine learning, did not appear to be involved in its creation.

Oh, and remember, as we learned today, sometimes politicians are liberated from these new rules anyway.

It will be a fun election season.