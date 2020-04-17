Facebook’s new ‘Care’ reaction enables you to show love to friends and family amidst the coronavirus pandemic

At a time when so many of us are isolated due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is important to show friends and family that you have never forgotten about them.

To help with this, Facebook is launching a new “Care” reaction on Facebook and Messenger. The new reaction was first reported by feature sniper Jane Manchun Wong, and the news is now officially confirmed by EMEA tech comms manager on Facebook, Alexandru Voica.

“We’ve added a new reaction so you can show extra support as many of us are separated. We hope this helps you, your family and your friends feel a little connected,” the company said in a notice that shows up on Facebook for some users.

Facebook launches a COVID-19 themed reaction in “Care”

The “Care” reaction on Facebook and Messenger has a unique look

Tweeted 17 days before launch

via FB’s @alexvoica pic.twitter.com/HYSBpJXJv7

– Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 17, 2020

The addition increased the number of Facebook reactions available to seven. Note that the emoji for the Care reaction is different from Facebook and Messenger; one is a smiling embrace of a heart, and the other is a confined heart.

New reactions will begin rolling out next week worldwide, Voica said on Twitter, and users will be able to use them to respond to posts, comments, photos, videos and other content, both on the mobile Facebook app and on facebook.com.

. (TagTranslate) facebook