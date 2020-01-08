Facebook's Deepfake Ban is a solution for a problem in the distance

Loading...

In addition to convenience, there is a certain logic to ban deepfakes and at the same time rely on fact checking for old-school video manipulation. “With a superficial fake, you can release or link the authentic content,” said Renée DiResta, an investigation into disinformation (and a WIRED employee). “With a deepfake, because it is made of whole fabric, there is no counter or clarifying content to which you can point someone.” But, DiResta added, relying on fact-checking oversees the problem of misleading or fake content that has long gone viral and can be debunked. “One of the main complaints is that it is too slow – that the thing has long gone viral before it has been checked for facts; most people don’t see fact checking; and most people, right now, if it’s political, won’t believe the fact-finding, because the fact-checking organization is accused of being biased. ”The notorious Pelosi video, for example, was viewed millions of times before Facebook started tagging it false.

“I think it’s a good policy,” said Sam Gregory, program director at human rights non-profit WITNESS, one of the different groups who gave Facebook feedback on how to deal with deepfakes. “I think it is very important that the platforms clearly state how they deal with deepfakes before they are a widespread problem.” But, he added, “this policy does not apply to the vast majority of existing visual disinformation and disinformation.” Especially outside of the US, he explained, means that material that has either been polished or intentionally labeled incorrectly – such as when Years of old videos from all over the world are passed on as anti-Hindu violence through WhatsApp (a Facebook subsidiary) in India to incite hatred against Muslims. Dealing with that kind of disinformation is more complicated, says Gregory, and requires both better policies and better tools, such as reverse video search, to help users and journalists unmask fraud more quickly.

When it comes to deepfakes, it remains to be seen whether Facebook’s new ban can meet the challenge. The question is not whether the platform’s detection technology can detect reliable AI-compatible fake videos – the company is currently running a competition with Microsoft and academic institutions to encourage researchers to come up with better methods – but also whether users trust to the explanation why certain content is deleted. Facebook’s enforcement of content restrictions already cries censorship and “shadow bans,” especially from conservatives who are citing Silicon Valley liberal bias, despite the company’s denials and lack of evidence that politics does not violate behavior. There is little reason to expect that a deep fake ban will play a different role, especially when it comes to politics.

And politics is ultimately the problem, at least when it comes to misleading video in the US. It is probably no coincidence that Bickert’s blog post appeared just before she appeared at a conference about online manipulation and deception. Since the 2020 elections are only ten months after probability, it is difficult to find someone from the entire political spectrum who is convinced that Facebook will play a benign role in the democratic process. With its announcement, the company is trying to convince Washington and the country that it has its task ahead. But although it deserves the honor to come up with a plan to tackle tomorrow’s disinformation threats, the country is still waiting for evidence that it can solve the problems that have already arrived.

