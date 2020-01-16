Facebook would drop controversial WhatsApp advertising plan, with one exception

Facebook is moving away from its controversial plans to sell ads in WhatsApp, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal. The report says Facebook has “disbanded” the team that led the effort to find the best way to integrate the ads into the service.

The report explains that in addition to the dissolution of the team working on this project, the work already completed was completely removed from the WhatsApp code. This marks a major change in Facebook’s strategy for monetizing WhatsApp, which once billed an annual subscription. Facebook made the service completely free after its acquisition.

Facebook’s idea of ​​integrating ads into WhatsApp has been controversial from the start. The initiative caused such a major conflict between the founders of WhatsApp, Jan Koum and Brian Acton, and the management of Facebook, that Koum and Acton left the company entirely.

This is not all good news, however. Facebook is still planning, at some point, to integrate ads into the WhatsApp status feature, which is a fleeting sharing feature similar to Instagram and Snapchat stories. While this is apparently still on the roadmap, it seems to be a longer-term goal. “These efforts are now on the ice. The company plans at some point to introduce announcements in Status, “the report said.

According to today’s report, Facebook is currently focusing on WhatsApp on “creating revenue-generating features that allow businesses to communicate with customers and better manage these interactions.”

FTC: We use self generating income affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yw9SmFi0nOU [/ integrated]