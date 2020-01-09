Facebook will soon abandon some political advertisements

Loading...

After stolen user data is used to target ads for the 2016 presidential election, Facebook is working on launching a tool that allows users to opt out of certain political ads. In an announcement on January 9, Facebook shared a list of new advertising tools and transparency options that were rolled out quickly – and defended its position to exclude politicians from the rules that prevent most advertisers from lying in an ad.

Facebook says the company is working on a new tool that allows users to choose to see fewer political and social problem ads. The setting, which applies to both Facebook and Instagram, works in the same way as existing tools that allow users to remove interest from their ad targeting or limit the ads for a particular topic. For example, Facebook labels users as conservative or liberal and uses that data for ad targeting, but that label can be removed in the ad settings. However, like those existing tools, the update allows users to block some, but not all, political advertisements.

Thanks to the social media giant, users will soon no longer be able to see ads from a so-called Custom Audience list – a change that goes beyond just political ads. A custom audience list is a list of customer data that the company obtains and uploads – as opposed to a typical advertisement based on the data that Facebook has obtained. These lists, which can be built on the basis of, for example, website cookies and e-mail subscriptions, can be used to include or exclude users from advertisements. Facebook says that a new control ensures that users can be excluded from these lists – or that a company can exclude them from an advertisement using that list.

Additional transparency tools will be added to the upcoming expanded advertising preferences, allowing voters to see what politicians are advertising. The intended target group size will soon also be included in the data in the existing advertising library. Updated search tools and filtering will also make it easier to find ads.

The ability to choose to see fewer political ads is a welcome check for users – but can also be a bit of a patch on a wound that really requires sutures. Earlier this month, a former Cambridge Analytica employee data guard warned that elections are still open to the same kind of abuse as her former company. Cambridge Analytica, after obtaining user data without their permission, used that data to target advertisements for customers, including President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Facebook is also faced with criticism of its decision to exclude politicians from a directive that removes an advertisement if auditors consider the information incorrect. (For example, politicians still have to follow other Community guidelines against hate speech and voter manipulation). Facebook product director, Rob Leathern, reiterated CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s reason for the exclusion – namely, that allowing politicians to lie is willing to allow voters to do more research into the character of that politician. Leathern also argued for more regulation of political advertisements and said it should not be up to private companies to make such decisions.

“In the absence of regulations, Facebook and other companies must determine their own policies,” Leathern wrote. “We have based ours on the principle that people should be able to hear from those who want to lead them, warts and so on, and that what they say must be publicly examined and discussed.”

Political ad controls will be available to users in the United States sometime this summer before they are rolled out to more countries. The updated transparency tools for advertisements will be applied sometime in the first quarter of 2020.

