Facebook will shut down all in-person events until June 2021 because of pandemics

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the social media giant, announced Thursday that the company will preemptively cancel most of the personal events in the summer of 2021. And yes, the coronavirus is to blame.

In a Facebook post, Zuckerberg explained that any and all Facebook events with more than 50 people in attendance will be linked up to June next year. That, of course, includes the company’s annual F8 developer conference usually held in the spring. Facebook canceled the 2020 F8 back in February, but today’s announcement shows the company doesn’t think it’s safe to gather in large groups for at least another 14 or so months.

“Even this next season, guidance from health experts is not advisable to have a large group of people together,” Zuckerberg wrote. “As a result, we canceled any major physical events we planned for 50 or more people by June 2021.”

Interestingly, Zuckerberg also said that the “bulk” of Facebook’s workforce will remain working “at least” until May.

“A small percentage of our critical employees may not work remotely, such as content reviewers working on counter-terrorism or suicide prevention and suicide prevention, and engineers working on the complex. hardware, may come back early, but overall, we do not expect everyone to return to our offices for long, “the CEO added.

Facebook has been criticized for asking some of the content contract reviewers to still enter an office.

That some kind of return to normalcy has been a year for Facebook fits well into the timeline for the estimated development of a vaccine. That is, experts think a vaccine may last 12 to 18 months, and, after that, some kind of social travel or scaled-down event may be needed. In this early stage, cancellation of events by more than 50 people seems like a cautious but responsible step.

For all the coronavirus misinformation on its various platforms, the executive team at Facebook seems to be absorbing this new reality. Hopefully, its users will follow suit.

