Facebook will notify you if you have interacted with fake and dangerous coronavirus posts

Facebook has announced new measures to combat the dissemination of COVID-19 misinformation, alerting users when they have interacted with false or dangerous content.

Facebook’s Vice President of Integrity Guy Rosen said in a blog post on Thursday that the social media giant will start notifying users when they have liked, reacted or commented on coronavirus-related content.

The firm’s team of moderators is consistently removing the misinformation surrounding the pandemic, including the promotion of ‘cure-all’ products or the preventive promotion of counterfeit goods, publications that promote the use of hazardous substances such as healing bleach, false statistics, baseless conspiracy theories, and more.

If a user has previously interacted with content that has been falsified and deleted by the World Health Organization (WHO), Facebook will send a message with a shareable link to the WHO page on the COVID rumor mill- 19 and the facts. checking resources.

Facebook says posts will appear in the coming weeks.

“These messages will connect people to the COVID-19 myths that WHO eliminated, including those we removed from our platform to cause impending physical harm,” said Rosen. “We want to connect people who may have interacted with the virus’s malicious misinformation with the truth from authoritative sources in case they see or hear those allegations outside of Facebook.”

In March alone, warnings about about 40 million COVID-19 related misinformation publications were searched and “hundreds of thousands” of content that could cause damage was removed from the platform.

Stopping the spread of misinformation is not something Facebook moderators can handle on their own, so the social network has partnered with more than 60 outside fact-checking organizations worldwide.

Facebook says more than two billion users have already been redirected to WHO resources. On Facebook and Instagram, more than 350 million people have accessed the official COVID-19 Information Center.

The changes to the Facebook platform are seen in a new report published by Avaaz that says the company’s shares are actionable, but says there are still “significant delays” in coronavirus misinformation.

Research suggests that it may take up to 22 days for warning labels to appear with dubious COVID-19 content.

In related news this week, Facebook chose to cancel all physical events, such as technology conferences and company meetings, until June 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Any event due to 50 or more being reached now will fall apart next summer, and most Facebook employees will continue to work from home for the next few months.