Facebook wants to reduce censorship, even if that involves a backlash

Mark Zuckerberg says that Facebook stands up for principles such as free speech and encryption, even if this means that there is a backlash. “This is the new approach, and I think it pisses off a lot of people. But frankly, the old approach pisses many people off too, so let’s try something different,” Zuckerberg said at the Silicon Slopes Tech Summit in Utah on Friday. The co-founder and CEO of Facebook said that for a long time his company wanted to do nothing to be considered “too offensive”, but he is now changing that approach in the light of what he considers to be excessive censorship. “We are increasingly being called upon to censor many different types of content that make me feel really uncomfortable,” Zuckerberg said, acknowledging Facebook’s responsibility to clear its platforms from content related to terrorism, child exploitation and incitement to violence. “We’re going to remove the content that is really harmful, but the line must be kept at some point,” he a Zuckerberg also said that Facebook would continue to fight for coding, another attitude that has sparked controversy in recent months. The company came under fire because it allowed politicians to lie in advertisements at a time when Twitter decided to completely ban political advertising. Zuckerberg increasingly speaks of Facebook’s determination to stick to its positions, even if they are not popular. His comments in Utah came days after he said on the company’s last profit that his goal for the next decade is “not fun, but needs to be understood.” The 35-year-old tech billionaire repeated that feeling on Friday. “If you don’t stand there for things that people care about, then people can’t feel so strong about what you’re doing,” he said.

