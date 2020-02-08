Facebook, Twitter will not delete Trump’s deceptively edited Pelosi video

Facebook and Twitter again pretend that there is nothing wrong with misleading behavior in politics.

During Tuesday’s State of the Union, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confused Trump by tearing his speech. It happened towards the end of the evening, just as the president completed his remarks. The moment went predictably viral and collected many chatter on social media and memes – including Pelosi who later said she “broke it.”

The Trump administration also jumped on the meme bandwagon with an edited video. The 5-minute clip, which was posted on Trump’s official Facebook and Twitter accounts on Thursday, interrupted the Pelosi moment with the president praising national heroes such as the Tuskegee Airmen and golden star families during his speech. The text on the video reads: “Powerful American stories tattered to pieces by Nancy Pelosi.” It has so far collected 4.7 million views on Twitter and 2.5 million views on Facebook.

Within a few hours, CNBC reports, Pelosi’s team asked Facebook and Twitter to remove the video because it was misleading, making it look like Pelosi was praising these Americans. Soon the tiff became public with Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill who went to Twitter to express his concerns.

“The American people know the president has no objection to lying to him – but it’s a shame to see Twitter and Facebook, millions of news sources, doing the same thing,” tweeted Hammill. He went on and said that Trump’s video was intentionally edited to deceive and lie to Americans. “Every day these platforms refuse to take it down, another reminder is that they care more about the interests of their shareholders than about the interests of the public,” he said.

Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone replied to Hammill: “Sorry, are you suggesting that the president didn’t make those comments and the speaker didn’t tear the speech?” He later linked the manipulated media policy of Facebook, which he also spent on Mashable.

Facebook refused to give an official response to Mashable, but Stone confirmed that the video does not violate the policy. Videos must, according to the policy, be “edited or synthesized – beyond adjustments for clarity or quality – in ways that are not clear to an average person and are likely to mislead someone into thinking that a subject of the video said words they said actually not. “There is no clarification about who the” average person “is.

Hammill asked Stone “on which planet he lives” and again urged the video to be removed. It stays on both Facebook and Twitter.

Twitter has just launched its own manipulated media policy to combat deepfakes that led to the elections, but this will not take effect until March 5. From now on the video does not violate their policies. When asked for comment, Twitter spokeswoman Katie Rosborough told CNBC: “I can’t comment on hypotheses.”

Twitter declined to comment after Mashable found an explanation.

