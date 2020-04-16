Facebook to redirect people who want coronavirus misinformation to the WHO website

Facebook is taking a small step to stop spreading coronavirus misinformation.

The company announced a new anti-misinformation measure made in a blog post on the company Thursday morning. Any user who likes or otherwise contacts the material that Facebook considers harmful enough to remove from the site is encouraged to review the World Health Organization’s coronavirus myth-busting site.

Facebook notification does not scare you for wanting the wrong content, but gives you the option to share facts.

This is not a proposal-blowing proposal by any means, and it starts to become less effective once you look at the details of the leader. Facebook’s blog post talks about dozens of organizations examining the fact that the site works to review content on the site and to place warning labels on the analyzed articles. Only content that encourages “imminent physical harm,” such as posts advocating for remedies or preventions of phony coronavirus, has been removed.

The blog post makes it appear that only users who interact with posts deleted by Facebook will see the warning, as opposed to only those who see a post labeled warning. Given the theory that it is possible for a post to spread harmful falsehoods about the virus without having to induce “imminent physical harm,” some people who need to see the WHO page may not be directed toward it.

Facebook confirmed much to Mashable, including a spokesperson telling us in an email that only users who contact posts deleted for promotion of physical harm will get notice. Those who have shared or attempted to share something with a warning label will get a separate notification.

This is not the first policy change Facebook has made during the pandemic. Educational materials from various health authorities appeared in the News Feed for several weeks, as the company donated a bit of money to the news industry at a time when facts were important. However, given the popularity of misinformation on the platform, it may be justified to implement more aggressive measures.

