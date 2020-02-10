Facebook takes over Computer Vision Startup Scape Technologies – Adweek

Facebook has tacitly acquired London-based computer vision startup Scape Technologies, according to several government filings with the British Companies House.

Scape said on its About page that it is a cloud-based vision engine that enables camera devices to understand their environment using Computer Vision.

The company added, “Instead of relying on locally created and stored 3D maps, Scapes Vision Engine creates and references 3D maps in the cloud so devices can develop a” shared understanding “of an environment.”

Facebook would not announce the terms of the transaction. A spokesman said in a statement: “From time to time, we acquire smaller technology companies. We don’t always discuss our plans. “

The filings with Companies House on January 24 showed that Facebook directly or indirectly holds 75% or more of the shares in the company and Scape board members Toby Coppel and George Henry de Frahan have left, replaced by Dave Kling and Susan Jennifer Simone Taylor from Facebook.

On February 5, the board members Huub Heijnen and Daniel Richard Miller were removed.

And on Monday, Michael Johnson was appointed secretary by Facebook, and Scape’s address was changed to that of the Facebook office at 10 Brock St., Regent’s Place in London.