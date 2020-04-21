Facebook takes a stand against shelters against COVID-19 protests

Facebook has deleted events set up to host on-site protests and isolated protests across the United States.

On Monday, the social media giant said some lists of events – location-independent – will be banned. Protest lists have already been deleted in California, New Jersey and Nebraska.

According to the BBC, Facebook said events that violate local state guidelines on isolation and protection of site requirements, designed to stop the spread of COVID-19, will be removed.

“Unless the government bans the event during this time, we allow it to be hosted on Facebook,” said a Facebook spokesman. “For this very reason, events that defy government guidance on social estrangement are not allowed on Facebook.”

Over the past week, protesters in areas like Colorado, Pennsylvania and Texas have disrupted traffic, and hundreds of protesters lined the streets very close to one another, demanding that social and labor restrictions be curtailed.

Experts have warned that rallies can trigger a second wave of cases. At the time of writing, the United States has reported approximately 787,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There are approximately 2.48 million cases worldwide.

Facebook added that the company is having talks with New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Wisconsin to see if these events violate state orders and whether they should also be removed from the platform.

Facebook, along with Google, Twitter and Amazon, has been fighting a large number of false coronavirus-related content, as well as product listings and product listings that claim to be cure or preventative.

Last week, the company said that users who had previously interacted with inaccurate COVID-19 publications will now be alerted by a alert and will be shown a link to the World Data Organization’s data tester pages Health (WHO).

On Monday, researchers at Facebook and Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) published the first series of U.S.-generated heatmaps self-actualizing COVID-19 symptoms. The maps are based on data from a CMU Delphi Research Center survey displayed and taken by Facebook users since early April.

In a post published by the Washington Post, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said:

“The world has faced pandemics before, but this time we have a new superpower: the ability to collect and share data well. If we use it responsibly, I’m optimistic that data can help the world respond. to this health crisis and get it. We started the road to recovery. ”

