Facebook sends cease and stop face recognition startup Clearview AI on photo scraping

Launching Face Recognition Software Clearview AI is under fire due to revelations, training its machine learning algorithm on billions of publicly available photos, including public personal images scraped without permission from social media.

Now Facebook has become the newest tech giant who has told the controversial company to stop.

A Facebook spokesperson told Buzzfeed News that it has sent “multiple letters” to Clearview asking to stop deleting “data, images and media” from Facebook itself and from Instagram (which is also in possession) and reformulating it of his policies and ask for more information about their work and activities.

YouTube and Venmo also say that they have sent truce letters to Clearview.

Twitter told the company on January 21, according to a New York Times report, to stop scraping images on the platform, which is a violation of their terms of service, and to remove all data collected so far.

Even if Clearview complies with all deletion requests, the question remains about how much of that deleted data is left in their systems in some way – if, even after deletion from the database, the AI ​​can still use what it has learned from those images in future applications and searches.

Clearview claims it has scraped more than 3 billion publicly available images from websites and social platforms, using resources ranging from corporate websites to faces in the blurry background of gym selfies, and can now identify virtually anyone.

Clearview has aggressively advertised law enforcement agencies and the government, encouraging the police to test the software in investigations, licensing it to police forces, and bragging in company presentations of their proposed extensions to 22 more countries, including the United Arab Emirates , Singapore, Qatar and Australia. It has also stated that it is planning to make AR glasses and other wearables.

Police use of the software was banned in New Jersey last month by the state attorney general. AG Gurbir Grewal called it “chilling out”.

Hoan Ton-That, the company’s CEO, told CBS News in a sit-down interview that the company’s approach is actually a matter of free expression, with their right to “public information” protected by the first amendment. Their general argument is that you put it on the internet, it’s a fair game – even for a company that will then sell your data, or software based on it, to law enforcement and authoritarian regimes.

And while the company insists that its software is “not a monitoring tool,” it looks, runs, and croaks as one. If Facebook thinks you’re going too far, that’s really a reason for a little self-reflection.

