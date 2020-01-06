Facebook renews its privacy control function in time for CES

Loading...

Some technical giants use this year’s CES conference in Las Vegas not to show flashy gadgets, but to promote the protection of user privacy. The most important among them is Facebook, which is still trying to regain the trust of users (and legislators) after a series of privacy scandals in recent years. The social network announced during the event on Monday that it had revised its Privacy Checkup tool, which allows users to quickly adjust a set of data sharing settings in one go. The new interface is available to users worldwide from today. It is a great opportunity to check your Facebook privacy settings, especially if you have not done so long.

When Privacy Checkup was first created in 2014, it focused on just three areas: who could see your messages, what kind of information was on your profile, and third-party apps, such as mobile games, that had access to your Facebook data . The tool has now evolved and covers eight different topics across four different areas. But it does not cover much of the data collection opportunities that are central to Facebook’s previous scandals. Unlike the Google Privacy Checkup, the Facebook version is more about protecting your information from other people on Facebook, rather than restricting what the social network can collect from you in the first place or how it can collect that data use.

You can access Privacy Checkup by clicking question mark icon on the Facebook desktop site and select Privacy check. The first section, Who can see what you shareis one of the most important. It is the place to change whether sensitive information such as your email address, phone number, date of birth, place of residence or relationship status is visible to your Facebook friends, or even to the public internet, whatever it may be. You can also limit who can see your future messages and update your block list.

Facebook’s new Privacy Checkup interface is available to users worldwide today. Photo: Facebook

The other three parts, How to keep your account secure, How people can find you on Facebookand Your data settings on Facebook, are all relatively short and take less than a minute to judge. They offer options for updating your password, adjusting who can send you friend requests and watching third-party applications that have access to information from your Facebook profile. You may be surprised, for example, that you have given a store site access to your data.

