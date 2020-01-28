Facebook releases its off-Facebook activity data protection tool worldwide - Adweek

CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced the tool, which was originally known as Clear History, at the social network’s F8 developer conference in May 2018. In August of last year, Ireland, South Korea, and Spain began gradually to introduce the re-christened off-Facebook activity tool to ensure that everything was working properly and that it was ready for global publication.

Zuckerberg said in a newsroom post on Tuesday: “Other companies send us information about what they do on their websites, and we use that information to show you ads that are relevant to you. You can now view a summary of this information and delete it from your account if you wish. Off-Facebook activities offer a new level of transparency and control. We worked on it for a while because we had to rebuild some of our systems to make it possible. “

Facebook

Over the next few weeks, Facebook users will be asked to use the social network’s privacy protection tools to verify their privacy settings.

Zuckerberg wrote: “This makes it even easier for you to customize who can see your posts and profile information, improve the security of your account by activating login warnings and reviewing the information you share with applications that you have signed in to Facebook with.”

In conclusion, he said: “You should be able to easily understand and manage your information. That is why it is so important to strengthen your data protection controls. We will have more to share as we make further progress in this important work over the next ten years. “