Facebook redesign in dark mode is being introduced for some users

Facebook’s long-awaited dark mode for the web is coming this spring – and if you’re one of the lucky few chosen, it may arrive much earlier.

Facebook originally announced the new design in April 2019 during its annual F8 developer conference. The new look is said to be much cleaner, with more empty space.

However, the redesign also has a dark mode, which is hidden in the settings. According to app hacker Jane Manchun Wong, who has been testing the new design for months, the new site does not automatically go into dark mode if the system-wide dark mode is set on your PC. You have to turn it on or off manually.

The new Facebook website does not adapt to the system settings in the dark. You would have to switch manually

– Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) January 10, 2020

Sporadic reports on social media indicate that more users will get the new design. A popup offers a “fresh, simpler Facebook”.

– Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) November 7, 2019

The new design is significantly different from the current one, but shouldn’t be too strange to users, since it mimics the look of the mobile Facebook app very well.

According to CNET, the new design should be available to everyone in spring. If they don’t like it, users can currently revert to the old look and report feedback and bugs.

The biggest deal for some (including me) will likely be the dark mode option. Numerous popular online apps and services, including Twitter, Slack and Gmail, have already released their version of the dark mode for the web. Facebook is probably the most popular app that still doesn’t offer anything like it.