Facebook prohibits (most) deepfakes

Loading...

Enlarge / Mark Zuckerberg.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Facebook opens a new front in its endless war against problematic content with the announcement that it will ban most deepfake videos from its platforms. According to the new directive, a video will be turned off if it is “the product of artificial intelligence or machine learning that merges, replaces or overlays content in one video” and if it is likely to “mislead someone into thinking that a subject of the Video said words they didn’t really say. “

Parody and satire are still allowed, says Facebook.

Facebook has been the target of targeted protests and criticism in recent months. In June last year, Internet jokes uploaded a deep fake from Mark Zuckerberg, who is said to be pleased to be “a man who has total control over the stolen data of billions of people”. He added that “I owe everything to SPECTER” – a fictional evil organization from the James Bond series.

At the time, Facebook’s own Instagram refused to remove the video. Around the same time, Facebook refused to record a video from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which slowed down, making Pelosi look drunk or senile. Pelosi was reportedly angry with Facebook for refusing to remove the fraudulent video.

The new directive would clearly apply to videos like Zuckerberg’s, in which SPECTER is recognized for his professional success. However, the new policy doesn’t seem to apply to videos like the Pelosi clip. It was manipulated using more conventional tools – not “artificial intelligence or machine learning”. And it didn’t change Pelosi’s words. it only changed the way she said it. We have asked Facebook for more information and will update when we hear something.

Another important limitation that was not explicitly mentioned in Facebook’s announcement on Tuesday: A Facebook spokesman told Ryan Mac from Buzzfeed that “Facebook will not prohibit deepfakes in political advertisements.” This is in line with Facebook’s more general stance that no political ad review is required – but this should be unpopular for those who believe that Facebook is not doing enough to police misinformation on its platform.