Facebook prohibits deepfakes in the fight against online manipulation

LONDON – Facebook says it prohibits deep-fake videos, the fake but realistic clips made with artificial intelligence and advanced tools, while boosting efforts to combat online manipulation.

The social network said at the end of Monday that it is reinforcing its policy to edit videos that have been edited or synthesized in ways that are not visible to the average person, and that may make someone think that the subject of the video said something that he or she actually did not said say.

Created by artificial intelligence or machine learning, deepfakes combine or replace content to create images that are almost impossible to tell, are not authentic.

“Although these videos are still rare on the internet, they pose a major challenge for our industry and society as their use increases,” said Global Policy Management vice president, Facebook, Monika Bickert in a blog post.

She said, however, that the new rules do not contain parody or satire, or clips that have been edited to change the order of words. The exceptions underline the balancing act that Facebook and other social media services are facing in their struggle to stop the spread of online misinformation and “fake news”, while also respecting freedom of expression and fending off censorship charges.

The American technology company is struggling to cope with the rise of deepfakes after being criticized last year for refusing to remove a filmed video from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who tanned her words, which was viewed more than 3 million times. Experts say that the roughly edited clip was more a ‘cheap fake’ than a deep fake.

Then a few artists posted fake images of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg who showed him about his one-man dominance of the world. Facebook has also left that clip online. The company said at the time that neither of the videos violated its policy.

The problem of altered videos is becoming increasingly urgent as experts and legislators are trying to figure out how deepfakes can be used to disrupt the US presidential election in November.

Facebook said that videos that do not meet existing removal standards can still be reviewed by independent external fact checkers. Those considered false are marked as such to anyone who tries to share or view them, which, according to Bickert, was a better approach than just removing them.

“If we were to remove all manipulated videos that were marked as simple by fact checkers, the videos would still be available elsewhere on the Internet or the social media ecosystem,” Bickert said. “By leaving them behind and labeling them as false, we offer people important information and context.”

Kelvin Chan, The Associated Press