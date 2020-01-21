Facebook plans to create 1,000 jobs in London this year - Adweek

Facebook will employ 1,000 people for its London office in 2020, which will cover technology (software engineering, data science), product development and security.

Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, told Paul Sandle and Elizabeth Howcroft of Reuters that more than half of the new jobs in technology will be responsible for detecting and removing harmful content from Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.

Mendelsohn told Sandle and Howcroft that Facebook wanted clarity on the impact of Brexit before commenting on a full commitment. “

Facebook published a study by Copenhagen Economics with over 7,700 companies of all industries and sizes in 15 European countries and found that the Facebook application family contributed to an economic value of 208 billion euros ($ 230 billion) in 2019.

Mendelsohn told Sandle and Howcroft. “If you extrapolate that further, you will see that 3.1 million jobs have been created in Europe because people use our platforms.”