Facebook News Page Index for media and publishers comes to the Nordic region – Adweek

Facebook is bringing its news site index to the Nordic region, announcing that it started registering for media and publisher sites in Danish, Finnish, Norwegian and Swedish on Thursday.

The social network launched the U.S. news site index in September 2018 to determine which publishers to include in the ad library to publish political ads and advertiser-owned content.

Facebook expanded the news site index to the UK in November 2018, Canada in June last year and India in October last year, covering the languages ​​Bengali, English, Hindi, Marathi and Tamil in that country.

According to Facebook, media and publisher pages in Danish, Finnish, Norwegian and Swedish have to focus primarily on reporting on current events and information, providing sources and dates in order to be eligible for the news site index, while sites that mainly publish ads or exclude advertising content.

Pages with records of publications of articles that have been classified as wrong by the fact-checkers of the social network are also not permitted.

Once the pages have been registered, Facebook uses optional information that page administrators can select during the application process to expand the context button for articles in the newsfeed. These include: links to the publisher’s guidelines for fact-checking, ethics, and corrections; Property and financing information; and editorial information.

Information during registration and additional criteria are also used to determine whether publishers should be excluded from the ad authorization process for ads related to social issues, elections, or politics.

Registered sites have access to the beta version for subscription messages for Messenger from Facebook and the WhatsApp Business API (application programming interface).

According to Facebook, media and publishing sites can apply here.