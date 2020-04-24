Facebook Messenger Rooms aims to be the social version of Zoom

Facebook on Friday announced a number of new video products, including Messenger Rooms, a consumer-focused video conferencing tool. The new product deals with various business tools like Zoom while trying to correct some of its shortcomings.

The presence of video has “emerged especially important” during the COVID-19 pandemic, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in statements broadcast on Facebook Live.

“There are a lot of different uses for video presence. There are professional uses, which is a lot of what we’ve focused on and are based on in this period, but there are a lot of social ways,” Zuckerberg said. “And there are a lot of different products that need to be built because use cases are sometimes subtle and sometimes not so subtle, in ways that require different products to optimize and allow people to do what they want.”

The CEO has identified three different product categories: video calling, video rooms, and live video.

Video rooms allow users to create a link to a virtual space where other users can enter.

“This is a more popular model popularized by business video conferencing tools,” Zuckerberg said. With Messenger Rooms, he said, Facebook aims to “have the leading product in video rooms for social use cases.”

Messenger Rooms allows users to create a “room” from Messenger or Facebook and invite anyone to join, regardless of whether they have a Facebook account or any other Facebook-owned platform. The rooms can accommodate up to 50 people without time limit.

While business tools like Zoom typically require scheduling a meeting in advance, Messaging Rooms allows you to share rooms on Facebook through news or with groups or events, allowing people to only enter

“We’re making it very easy for the people you want to be in a room,” Zuckerberg said. At the same time, he added: “It’s really important to make sure that annoying or problematic people don’t join in.”

Users can create private rooms only accessible via a link. However, even if a user creates a room open to all their friends, not all of their “friends” will see it. “Basically, we’ll still start by showing it to the subset of people you really interact with with our services or who you’ve shown interest in relating to,” Zuckerberg said.

While Zuckerberg highlighted the privacy and security features of the new product, Rooms is not end-to-end encrypted.

“While there are important challenges in providing end-to-end encryption for video calls with large groups of people, we are actively working on this for Messenger and Sales,” wrote Erin Egan, Facebook’s privacy manager. .

Egan said Facebook’s security team has made Sales’ links “difficult for hackers to guess” by adding a series of random characters and digits at the end, with numbers and letters in different cases. A new link is generated each time a room is created.

In addition to trying to prevent hackers from being “We don’t see or hear your audio or video calls,” Egan wrote.

That said, he noted, Facebook collects data from Rooms with the goal of improving the product experience. He said the data is not used to report ads.

Users can adjust the privacy of a room by evicting people or closing the room.

“We’ve been very careful trying to learn the lessons of how we’ve seen other people try to misuse other video connections and video presence tools during this period,” Zuckerberg said.

The tool is being developed in some countries this week, and the rest of the world will see it in the coming weeks. Although it will be natively hosted on Messenger, it will be launched on all Facebook applications and their portal devices.

Meanwhile, in the “video calling” product category, Zuckerberg announced that WhatsApp users will soon be able to make group voice and video calls with up to eight people, up to four. These calls are protected by end-to-end encryption.

Zuckerberg said Messenger and WhatsApp are already protagonists in the “video calling” product category, which he described as the most suitable products for one-time and ad hoc calls. He also noted that Facebook portal devices have become popular during the pandemic. He said that sales of Portal devices have grown more than 10 times.

Facebook is also developing new features in the “live video” category, including tools to help small businesses raise revenue. Businesses will be able to use their Facebook page to charge for access to Facebook Live videos, so they can charge for streaming events such as classes or online performances.

In addition, Facebook makes it easy to access a live event, regardless of your internet connection, offering the option to listen to audio only. In addition, users without a Facebook account will be able to access most public live videos on the web. Some pages may share a toll-free number for users to listen to audio over the phone.

Facebook is also reviving Live With, allowing users to add another person to a live video.

On Friday, Zuckerberg also talked about the steps Facebook is taking in response to the pandemic, such as canceling live events for next year. “I hope this live streaming thing works because I get the feeling we’re going to do it for a while,” he said.

