Facebook may create a custom operating system to replace Android

Loading...

Affiliate commissions may be incurred for this site via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Facebook's only product was a website for years, but since then it has been expanded to hardware with Portal and Oculus. Facebook uses heavily modified versions of Android on both devices. This makes it dependent on Google and the Android Open Source Project. The company is reportedly now seeking to integrate its software with a custom operating system. It apparently even hired one of the original Windows NT architects to lead the project.

The original report comes from The Information, which has few details beyond the existence of the project. Facebook hired Mark Lucovsky, a Microsoft veteran who helped develop the Windows NT operating system. Windows NT backs up Microsoft's software stack to this day with Windows 10. Few people have experience building extremely successful operating systems from scratch, but Lucovsky is one of them.

Facebook has not fully confirmed the report, but the company's hardware director, Andrew Bosworth, has confirmed that Facebook is looking to the future. "We really want to make sure that the next generation has room for us," said Bosworth. "We don't believe that we can trust the market or our competitors to make sure that it does." And so we'll do it ourselves. "

Facebook's main concern is probably Oculus, which is currently the leader in VR. VR only starts to take years of slow growth, and there are a lot we don't know how people want to interact with really immersive software. Starting Scratch may give Facebook an opportunity to find out. Oculus is also a platform that relies on developer support, and Android is not always the friendliest development experience.

This is not Facebook's first attempt to use the software experience. In 2013, the company partnered with HTC to launch HTC First, an Android phone with a Facebook-based user interface called Facebook Home. Based on the reviews of the device, the best part was that you could disable Facebook Home and have a competent, almost unmatched Android experience.

Facebook, which has so much control over the software experience, may not have raised the red flags in 2013, but we live in a different world. The company's repeated data breaches and lax security practices have triggered an intense investigation. Would anyone trust a VR headset with a fully custom Facebook operating system? The company might end up regretting this.

Read now: