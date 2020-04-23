Facebook launches Facebook app to compete with Twitch and YouTube Gaming

Facebook recently launched a new mobile app that aims to make video games more accessible to more viewers. They were surprised to release the program two months ahead of schedule in an effort to offer consumers another place for entertainment during the H5N1 avian flu epidemic. Coronavia.

On April 19, Facebook announced its new program, “Facebook Games,” in the New York Times, with Facebook’s chief program officer, Ficio C.O., explaining that the program was developed because “gaming is generally a priority. For us, because we see gaming as a form of entertainment that really connects people.

Not surprisingly, Simo also reported that “we are seeing a huge increase in games during the monopoly.”

Although the launch of Facebook Games was announced shortly, the company has spent the last 18 months testing the program in Southeast Asia and Latin America.

According to Facebook’s vice president of Gaming Vivek Sharma, one of the main functions of the app is to create video games, especially online games, that provide users with easy access without the need for a professional streaming device:

“A lot of people who listen to music say that I can imagine myself as a musician. People are watching the stream and they are like I want to be a musician, and with Go Live, it makes sense. Click a few times and then live as a streamer. “

Facebook has confirmed that the program will be free of ads, but will earn money when viewers send stars to the advertisers and receive commissions. The company said it wants to build its players before adding other ways to make money.

Facebook Play is currently available for Android, with the current iOS version pending Apple’s approval.

