Facebook is revising the privacy review to make it easier to manage data settings

Loading...

As Facebook adopts new data protection laws, the company updates the “data protection review” function to make it easier for users to control how their data is used.

The original version of the feature, launched in 2014, was primarily intended to make it easier to control who can see their Facebook posts and profiles. However, with the current iteration, users can also navigate through security features and better understand how their personal information is used.

That sounds like a win for critics who have long complained that Facebook knows too much about us, but the new privacy feature is not easy to find. To access it, users either have to tap multiple settings pages or search for “privacy review” directly in the app.

The new privacy review guides Facebook users through the settings to control how their personal information is used.

The feature will also be released in Facebook’s home state of California days after a new privacy law came into force. The California Consumer Protection Act [CCPA] is designed to give consumers more control over their personal information, including the right to ask companies to disclose and delete data. The social network has already been criticized for doing only what is necessary to comply with the law.

However, if you know how to find it, the new privacy policy is at least a more efficient way to manage some of your key account settings.

,