Facebook helped decimate media industry but wants journalists to do their job

Mark Zuckerberg faced fierce and pervasive criticism for not wanting his social network to decide what is true, at least as far as politics is concerned. On Thursday, as the 2020 presidential campaign rushed to the first primaries and caucuses, Facebook doubled this policy.

Rob Leathern, director of product management for the company, wrote: “We based (our policies) on the principle that people should be able to hear those wishing to control them, warts and everything, and that what they say should be looked at carefully. and debated in public. “

But what Facebook defines as newsworthy may be different from how journalists who report the news do. And if journalists can even follow the volume of political discourse on such a sprawling platform at a time of industry consolidation, layoffs and widespread disinformation, it is far from certain.

“News is an editorial decision. Journalists decide this by finding and verifying that the information their readers can trust is accurate, “said Ryan Thomas, associate professor of journalism at the University of Missouri. “Facebook does not play this role. It takes a hands-free approach. But the lack of fact-checking is an editorial decision. Newsworthy information cannot be an old lie. “

“The idea that there are enough journalists to verify all the false allegations on Facebook is naive,” added Thomas.

After all, 2019 has not been a soft year with the ranks of journalists employed in America. Newsroom employment in the United States fell 25% over the year, according to the Columbia Journalism Review – 3,160 journalists, editors, and newsroom staff lost their jobs . Critics often blame Facebook and Google, especially the former for its errors in measuring video views, many publishers have spent little resources running around with a now comical series of “video pivots”.

“Facebook’s influence on journalism has been disastrous. By extension, its influence on democracy too, ”said Thomas.

Facebook did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

Facebook’s own fact-finding partners said they couldn’t follow the fire of lies on the platform. Donald Trump has run more than 50,000 ads in the past 90 days, 14,000 in the past week alone, according to the Facebook Ad Library. Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) promoted a debunked conspiracy theory on the impeachment investigation in a Facebook ad in late September. There are 434 other members of the House of Representatives.

And they are only federal elected officials. Pete Buttigieg has posted 43,000 Facebook ads in the past 90 days, Elizabeth Warren 15,000, 13,000 for Bernie Sanders. Candidates who don’t top the polls can take advantage of the Internet flood without much scrutiny: Michael Bloomberg has bought 19,000 ads in the past 90 days, according to the Facebook Ad Library. Tom Steyer, a candidate who was not even qualified for the democratic debate in January, has published 2,600 advertisements in the past 90 days. Bloomberg spent $ 100 million on campaign ads; Steyer has committed to spending that much. What is the priority to comb through and who has the time to do it?

Under fire from lawmakers and his own employees, Zuckerberg said in November that Facebook was aimed at “over-expressing”, echoing the “more speech, no forced silence” doctrine made famous by the judge. the Supreme Court, Louis Brandeis.

Facebook defined the political decision as a decision that preserves an interesting speech, leaving the responsibility to the voters. The company described the news as a force that can override social media enforcement policies in a September 2019 blog article: “If someone makes a statement or shares an article that violates our community standards, we will always allow it on our platform if we believe the public interest in seeing it outweighs the risk of harm, “wrote Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs and communications for Facebook.

The company determines the potential public interest by assessing “country-specific circumstances”, “nature of the speech” and “political structure of the country”. More imminent harm like an immediate incitement to violence can make Facebook more likely to remove a piece of content, wrote Clegg.

Thomas said society censors content in other countries – including India, also a democracy – which “screams of hypocrisy,” he said.

“Facebook is terrified of being accused of partisan bias. Instead, he decided to tip the market in favor of lies, ”said Thomas. “The logic of this point is that Facebook has no responsibility, but in fact it is a breach of responsibility.”

He highlighted Google’s choice to limit the targeting available to political advertisers and Twitter’s decision to block them completely as examples of companies taking on more responsibility.

Facebook has long shown police misinformation, but researchers say it and other tech giants are repealing responsibility for the lies and letting journalists take over. As Dr. Joan Donovan, who studies media manipulation with the nonprofit Data & Society and lectures at Harvard, said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday: “A single campaign of manipulation can create pressure incredible on news cycles, turning many journalists into unpaid content moderators. . ”

In another test of its policies, the company announced Monday that it would ban videos manipulated by artificial intelligence, often called “deepfakes”. But that might not suppress a politician’s message containing one.

“If a politician publishes organic content that violates our manipulated media policy, we would assess it by weighing the value of the public interest against the risk of harm,” a Facebook spokesperson told The New York Times. Facebook will not allow deepfakes in advertisements at all, a spokesperson for The Verge said.

Facebook has forged partnerships with news outlets in some cases; it now pays some publishers for their content in the Facebook News tab. In early 2019, the company pledged to donate $ 300 million over three years to local news agencies in the United States and Europe.

Thomas called these efforts well-intentioned. But, he added, given the responsibility Facebook has imposed on an already besieged press corps facing new challenges almost every day, some because of the company’s actions, they amount to “a drop in the ocean”.