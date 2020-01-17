Facebook has not yet paid this $ 5 billion FTC fine. What happens then?

Facebook still owes the US government $ 5 billion.

The social media giant has yet to pay its debts to the American people after the Federal Trade Commission imposed a record fine in July. While the details of the settlement are still in question, it’s worth asking what happens next with all the money – provided that all of this is resolved at some point.

I mean, it’s not like Mark Zuckerberg can only bring one of these giant novelty-sized checks to the While House. However, do not remember for a second that the exact type and time of payment were not chosen exactly.

The fine, so you don’t forget, followed an FTC investigation launched by the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal. The government found that Facebook had violated an agreement with the FTC in 2011 that dealt with consumer protection issues. This particularly affected the problem that Facebook was misleading its users about what it was doing with their data.

Sounds familiar?

So yes, Facebook is a kind of repeat offender. A repeat offender, one should add, who still hasn’t paid. As the Wall Street Journal reports, the comparison has yet to be completed because Facebook is too generous.

And yes, you read that correctly. Too generous for Facebook.

Critics of the deal, the journal said, insist that Facebook be exempt from any past misconduct, including things that we may not currently know about. In other words, it gives corporate behemoth a sort of exit card in case past violations should come to light.

“The proposed publication is so vague,” wrote Marc Rotenberg, president of the Electronic Privacy Information Center, in a court document picked up by the journal, “and the level of immunity that Facebook would gain is so vague that the court dismissed it as unlawful should . “

Facebook and the government have until January 24 to respond to this allegation. But should the presiding judge agree to the agreement, then Facebook must move forward quickly. It won’t take much time to transfer this $ 5 billion.

In fact, Facebook only had seven days to pay the fine, according to the original court order.

“The accused is ordered to pay the plaintiff by paying FIVE BILLION dollars ($ 5,000,000,000.00) to the United States Treasurer, who, the defendant specifies, is deposited by his attorney only for payment to the plaintiff “, says the order. “This payment must be made by electronic transfer within 7 days of receipt of this specified order, according to the instructions of a representative of the plaintiff.”

What if Facebook runs slowly and hands over the money? Welcome some serious interest payments.

“In the event of a delay in payment,” the order is continued, “the entire unpaid amount, together with the interest calculated in accordance with 28 USC § 1961 from the default date to the payment date, is due and payable immediately.” , “

It goes without saying that the US Treasury will be at the receiving end of this comparison. According to FTC spokeswoman Juliana Gruenwald Henderson, “(all) civil sanctions paid to the FTC, including those, go to the US Treasury Department.”

Henderson unfortunately did not answer our question as to whether this money would go to a general fund or be used for anything specific. But hey, maybe that puts the cart in front of the horse – after all, Facebook has to pay the damn thing first.