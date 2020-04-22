Facebook has launched Messenger Kids in 70 other countries, adding new friendships features

In December 2017, Facebook launched Messenger Kids, a special version of the messaging app aimed at children under the age of 13, in the United States.

Today, the company expands its app presence in a big way by launching it in more than 70 new countries. The full list of locations where Messenger Kids is available here.

Originally, Messenger Kids was a relatively down-to-earth version of Messenger with additional parental controls. Other variations include the lack of ads and Facebook’s promise not to share Messenger Kids data with advertisers. However, Facebook itself has admitted that strict controls have made it difficult for kids to connect with friends through the app – which is kind of its main point.

With this latest expansion, though, Facebook is adding some new features to the mix. One is called Supervised Friending, and gives parents the option to enable their children to accept, reject, supplement, or remove contacts. If they do, parents can still override new contact approvals from their Parent Dashboard. This feature is launching in the United States today, and is gradually being introduced to the rest of the world.

Another new feature is the ability for parents to approve other adults – such as teachers or sports trainers – to connect their child to other children through a group with Messenger Kids. Again, this feature lives in the United States today, and is extending to the rest of the world “little by little.”

Finally, Facebook makes it easy for parents to help their children connect with other children by showing their name and profile picture visible to relevant contacts, such as friends of friends of their children and their parents. This feature is now live in the United States, Canada and Latin America, and will release the rest of the world “in the coming weeks.”

Facebook points out that even with these new features, parents are still in control, and they can manage and monitor their child’s activity through the Parent Dashboard.

You can find out more about Messenger Kids here. The app is available for iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, and Android devices.

