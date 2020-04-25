Facebook has announced a Zoom-like clone in Messenger rooms

Facebook is just as sick of hearing about Zoom as you are.

Continuing its long and storied history of lifting designs and features from competitors, Facebook today announced an upcoming Messenger update that at the same time felt both overdue and rushed in response to the pandemic . Hello to Messenger Rooms, a tile-view video chat experience that can hold up to 50 participants.

Importantly, according to an emailed press release, you do not need a Facebook account to join a Messenger Room. Of course, your friends who don’t have Facebook accounts probably don’t have them for one reason (or many reasons), but we understand what goes with Zuckerberg and Co.

“You don’t even have to call someone and expect this to be a good time or check everyone’s calendar first,” the press release read. “You can start and share rooms on Facebook through News Feed, Groups, and Events, so it’s easy for people to drop in. We will soon be adding ways to create rooms from Instagram Direct , WhatsApp and Portal, too. ”

Hey, it’s on mobile too!

Also, remember, you don’t need to download anything to join a Messenger Room. We are sure that no one will zoom, er, excuse us, facebookbomb any of these calls.

When will you be able to use this exciting new feature in the world of videoconferencing? Very soon, maybe. According to the press release, “Messenger Rooms is launching in several countries this week and expanding the rest of the world in the coming weeks.”

SEE ALSO: Forget Zoom: Use private video chatting tools, instead

So, there you have it. Get ready for more Facebook in your life. Or, you know, don’t.

. (tagToTranslate) facebook