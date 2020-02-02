Facebook fights the spread of incorrect information about coronavirus online

(AP) – Facebook says it is working to limit the spread of misinformation and potentially harmful content about the corona virus, because fake claims about the ongoing outbreak are circulating online.

Kang-Xing Jin, the health head of Facebook, has announced that the social media platform will delete messages with false claims or conspiracy theories about the virus that have been flagged by health authorities. The company said it will focus on posts that discourage people from receiving medical treatment, or make potentially dangerous claims about treatments.

The company will also limit the spread of messages unmasked by external fact checkers, and notify users who have shared the mail.

Users who search Facebook for information about the virus or click on certain related hashtags on Instagram will receive a pop-up with authoritative information about the virus. In addition, information about the outbreak also appears at the top of Facebook user news feeds based on World Health Organization guidelines.

“We will also block or limit hashtags that are used to disseminate incorrect information on Instagram, and are conducting proactive research to find and remove as much of this content as we can,” Jin wrote in a post. “Not all of these steps are fully in place. It will take some time to roll them out over our platforms.

Since the outbreak began, a number of misleading claims and deceptions about the virus have spread online. They include false conspiracy theories that the virus was made in a laboratory and that vaccines have already been produced, wild exaggerations about the number of sick and dead, and potentially harmful claims about fake cures.

The coronavirus has now infected more than 9,800 people around the world, based on figures released on Friday. 213 deaths have been reported in China, with the most deaths in central Hubei province. The number of cases grew on Friday in Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan and Germany, while Russia, Italy and England reported their first cases.

The first transmission of the virus from person to person in the US was announced Thursday in Chicago. The US announced a public health emergency on Friday, as the country’s seventh case was identified.

Other internet companies have announced their own efforts to stop the flow of misinformation about the disease.

Twitter users searching for information about coronavirus now get a link to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website on coronavirus. YouTube and Google meanwhile say they promote authoritative information about the virus to the top of search results.

Google has also announced that users searching for information about the virus will see an “SOS notification” at the top of their screen with links to the World Health Organization references at the outbreak.