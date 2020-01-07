Facebook bans deepfakes, but not fake videos like Pelosi One

Loading...

In a move designed to counter disinformation during the presidential campaign of 2020, Facebook bans deepfakes: extremely convincing fake videos created using AI techniques.

Deepfakes use machine learning to analyze how someone’s face moves when they say different sounds. The AI ​​can then create fake videos that mimic the movements necessary for any word. This can then be combined with chopped sound bites from the real person, or an impressionist, to create whole false speeches that are difficult to distinguish from actual video footage…

The University of Washington used this technology in the summer of 2017 to create a false speech by Obama (below).

Facebook says it now bans deepfakes.

People share millions of photos and videos on Facebook every day, creating some of the most compelling and creative visuals on our platform. Some of this content is manipulated, often for benign reasons, such as making a video sharper or audio clearer. But there are people who manipulate the media to deceive.

Manipulations can be done with simple technology like Photoshop or sophisticated tools that use artificial intelligence or “deep learning” techniques to create videos that distort reality – usually called “deepfakes”. Although these videos are still rare on the Internet, they present an important challenge for our industry and our society as their use increases (…)

We are strengthening our policy regarding deceptive manipulated videos that have been identified as deepfakes. In the future, we will remove deceptive media if they meet the following criteria:

It has been edited or synthesized – beyond adjustments for clarity or quality – in a way that is not apparent to an average person and that would likely mislead someone into thinking that a topic of the video said words that he didn’t actually say. And:

It’s the product of artificial intelligence or machine learning that merges, replaces, or overlays content on a video, making it look authentic.

However, this AI criterion means that misleading videos will not be banned if they are created using conventional editing tools. As the Washington Post notes, this means that clips like the viral one of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would not be banned.

Last May, someone created a Pelosi video that made her look intoxicated. This was done by slowing down the video to 75% of normal speed, then adjusting the pitch of his voice to compensate. The result was convincing images of Pelosi appearing to confuse his words and taking a long time to formulate his thoughts. As the Post points out, this video would still be allowed under the new policy.

Facebook says it’s not the only step to take.

Videos that do not meet these removal standards can still be reviewed by one of our independent third-party fact checkers, which includes more than 50 partners worldwide who verify the facts in more than 40 languages. If a photo or video is found to be false or partially false by a fact checker, we significantly reduce its distribution in the news feed and reject it if it is posted as an ad. And critically, people who see it, try to share it, or have already shared it, will see warnings warning them that it’s wrong.

The social network argues that this approach is better than simply removing them.

If we simply deleted all of the manipulated videos flagged as false by fact checkers, the videos would still be available elsewhere on the Internet or the social media ecosystem. By leaving them out and calling them false, we are providing people with important information and context.

It is however difficult to see why Facebook prohibits deepfakes but not fake videos created without the use of AI. Why not ban or allow all fake videos but label them as fake? The method used to create the fake seems a strange criterion for determining how it is treated.

You can see an example of a deepfake video below.

