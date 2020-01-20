More like Egg-On-Your-Facebook, Amirit?

An apologetic tone is heard on Facebook after the Burmese text published on the website showed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s name translated as “Mr. Shithole” in English. The social network blames a technical foul for the mistake.

“We have resolved a technical issue that has resulted in incorrect Burmese to English translations on Facebook. This should not have happened, and we are taking steps to ensure that it does not happen again. We sincerely apologize for the offense it caused “it reads in a statement to The Guardian.

The British newspaper goes on to say that Google’s translation function does not have the same error. Although it turns out that there is an explanation for how exactly this happened.

The problem was discovered at the weekend when the Chinese President in Myanmar met with the country’s State Council, Aung San Suu Kyi. When Suu Kyi posted a (since then) statement on her official Facebook page, the English translation contained numerous references to “Mr. Shithole”.

According to Facebook, Xi Jinping’s name did not previously appear in the company’s Burmese language database, so the translation engine did its best. The same “shit” problem would have occurred, Facebook said, translating any word that starts with “xi” or “shi” in Burmese.

It is an unusual and unfortunate situation for Facebook, although the company can point to problems with Burmese translations in the past. In 2018, the Burmese translation feature was actually removed from the website after similar issues were highlighted in a Reuters report.

The example given in the 2018 report points to a post in Burmese: “Kill all the Kalars you see in Myanmar; none of them should remain alive.” However, the website’s translation function showed the English version of this sentence as follows: “I shouldn’t have a rainbow in Myanmar.”

Facebook then confirmed that the translation feature was closed on August 28, 2018. It is not clear when Burmese translations will go online again, but it is certain that at least some Facebook users will regret it now.