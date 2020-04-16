Facebook announces major events until June 2021

To mitigate the continued spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Facebook canceled all physical events with 50 or more people until June 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday. In addition, he said, the vast majority of the Facebook template will continue to work from home at least until the end of May.

“Most Facebook employees are fortunate enough to be able to work productively from home, so we feel a responsibility to let people who do not have this flexibility access to shared public resources,” Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post.

Facebook had already canceled this year’s F8 developer conference, previously scheduled for Ealy May. Now maybe the F8 will need to be canceled next year, too. Oculus Connect, the company’s annual VR conference, is digital.

Since the outbreak, a whole series of technology conferences around the world have been canceled. Like Facebook, Microsoft made the decision to cancel all major physical events until June 2021. Disruption can definitely change the nature of technological events.

While most Facebook employees can work remotely, a small percentage can return to the office early, Zuckerberg said. He specifically cited content reviewers who worked against terrorism or suicide and self-harm prevention, as well as engineers who worked on complex hardware.

Meanwhile, employees who are not comfortable returning to the office in June will be able to work from home until the summer, at least, he said.