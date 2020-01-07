Facebook announces a ban on deepfakes, but it won't stop misinformation

Loading...

Facebook has announced a new policy aimed at eliminating misinformation spread through deepfakes. However, the website’s rather weak rules are not yet sufficient to deal with misinformation itself.

In a blog post released on Monday evening, Monika Bickert, Facebook’s vice president of global policy management, said the company “is strengthening its policy against misleading manipulated videos,” including deepfakes and “all kinds of manipulated media”.

“In the future, we will remove misleading manipulated media if it meets the following criteria,” wrote Bickert.

“It has been edited or synthesized – apart from adjustments for clarity or quality – in a way that is not apparent to the average person and that would likely mislead someone into thinking that a subject in the video said words she said didn’t really say.

“And: It is the product of artificial intelligence or machine learning that merges, replaces or overlays content in a video and makes it appear authentic.”

Bickert further notes that parody and satire are exempt from these new rules, as is “video that was only edited to change the order of the words or to omit them”.

While this may sound like a decent first step, Facebook’s new policy leaves the door open for misleading videos created using less advanced video manipulation methods. And so far, these clips have had a far greater impact on political discourse in the United States.

In November 2018, the White House shared a video with CNN reporter Jim Acosta, who appeared to be slapping the hand of an intern in the White House. However, White House advisor Kellyanne Conway later admitted that the footage had been accelerated, making Acosta appear more aggressive than he was. Acosta also said “Sorry, ma’am” to the intern during the exchange that was removed from the changed footage.

Although Acosta’s clip is a misleadingly manipulated video, Facebook’s new rules would still allow the footage to be redistributed just because no machine learning was involved.

Other misleading videos that continue to be allowed under Facebook guidelines include spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi braked to make her appear drunk and selectively edited videos by presidential candidate Joe Biden that made him make a racist comment ,

Bickert stated that media that did not meet the removal criteria could still be marked for review by a fact reviewer. If it turns out to be at least partially wrong, Facebook can “significantly reduce” the distribution of the video or image and trigger a warning on it.

“If we simply removed all of the manipulated videos that the fact-checkers identified as incorrect, the videos would still be available elsewhere on the Internet or in the social media ecosystem,” Bickert wrote. “By leaving them open and marking them as wrong, we are making important information and connections available to people.”

The same applies to deepfakes. Given the harm that misleading footage can cause, Facebook’s refusal to remove media, unless it’s misleading and the result of artificial intelligence, appears to be an arbitrary distinction. As the digital forensics expert Hany Farid told the Washington Post, “Why focus only on deepfakes and not on the more general question of deliberately misleading videos?”

It is important that we deal with misleading deepfakes as technology continues to spread, especially when the United States is heading for a presidential election. However, it is no less important to stop less technologically advanced deceptions.