Facebook and Instagram have just made high-reach accounts a little more clear

Facebook is making a push to increase the information you can find in posts from high-profile Facebook Pages and Instagram accounts.

If you follow an account with a large audience, you will now see the correct one in each post where the account creator is based primarily and the country in which most of their followers are based.

The Facebook pilot is the feature in the United States, starting with overseas-based Facebook and Instagram pages that reach large audiences primarily located in the United States.

“These changes are part of our broader effort to protect elections and increase transparency on Facebook and Instagram so people can learn more about the posts they read, trust, and share,” the company said. has shared in a blog post.

How it will appear in every Facebook post.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because this feature was originally introduced back in 2018 on both platforms.

On Facebook, users can see the Page manager’s main location, to give them a better idea of ​​who is running it.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, the “About this Account” feature allows users to see more information about popular accounts, including the country the account holder is based on, including the date to join, former usernames, ads they run, and more.

What it looks like on Instagram.

But until now, that information was only accessible to the actual Facebook Page or Instagram profile.

To help reduce the steps involved in measuring the authenticity of anyone you follow, you can now review this information right from your feed in real time.

