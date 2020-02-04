Facebook adds more parental control to the Messenger Kids app

New changes for Messenger Kids

Image: PC Mag

Matthew Humphries

in front of

PCMag

2020-02-04 19:42:35 UTC

Follow @https: //twitter.com/PCMag

PCMag.com is a leading technology authority, providing Labs-based, independent reviews of the latest products and services. Our expert industry analysis and practical solutions help you make better purchasing decisions and get more out of technology.

Facebook announced on Tuesday that it plans to roll out a number of additional parental controls for its Messenger Kids app for children under the age of 13.

Facebook product manager Morgan Brown explains how the new tools and functions are designed to help parents “manage their child’s experience in Messenger Kids.” In fact, there are five new features available in the parent dashboard that parents can access through the Facebook iOS and Android apps.

The first relates to recent contacts and chat history, so that parents can see who their child is talking to, the frequency over a 30-day period, and whether the interactions include video chat and sending messages. The second is an extension of the first feature that allows recent photos and videos sent and received by a child to be viewed and deleted if necessary.

Facebook also makes it possible to see who has reported or blocked / unblocked your child, which is an extension of the existing function where parents are notified via Messenger when their child reports or blocks someone. It is now also possible to view a list of the devices on which your child is logged into Messenger Kids and to select which devices you want to log off remotely.

Finally, it is possible to download your child’s information, including “a list of your child’s contacts, as well as the messages, images and videos they have sent and received.” Your child will be notified via Messenger Kids that the information has been requested.

Other changes include allowing a child to block or unblock a contact himself and an in-app activity that teaches children about the information that people in the app can see with them. It also informs children about the data that Messenger Kids uses to work and how that data is shared.

Facebook also took the opportunity to update its privacy policy “with additional information about our practices for collecting, using, sharing, storing and deleting data.” Reference is also made to future roll-out of functions, including even more options for parental controls and a feedback system built directly into the app.

The need for more control became clear last year when it turned out that Messenger Kids had let children talk to strangers. Facebook said it was a technical mistake regarding the design of a group chat feature. Hopefully no additional design errors were introduced with this new parental control.

This article was originally published on PCMag

here

. [TagsToTranslate] facebook