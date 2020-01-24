File; November 16, 2019: Senator Adam Schiff speaks at the Democratic Party convention in Long Beach, CA. (Shutterstock)

By MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – In the otherwise scripted impeachment process, it was a rare spontaneous moment: Senator Lindsey Graham, one of President Donald Trump’s chief defense lawyers, stopped the lead prosecutor, Rep. Adam Schiff, to shake his hand and give him one Compliment his arguments for Trump’s removal.

Though mocking the case against the Republican president and despising Democrats like Schiff, Graham believes that the California Democrat is “well spoken” and “did a good job stealing evidence and emails and making them blossom rhetorically. sometimes effective, sometimes somewhat exaggerated. ”

Schiff is the face of Trump’s impeachment process, which has made him the main target of Trump’s anger. Although he has six managers at his side, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appointed Schiff, her confidante, the lead impeachment agency. He sets the tone and works methodically to convince even his most passionate critics that Trump deserves to be removed from office.

“In a way, I feel like I’m introducing myself to a number of senators,” Schiff said in an interview with The Associated Press before arguments resumed on Thursday. He said that many of them are only familiar with conservative criticism of him and that they “find that I am not the demon that I portrayed as Fox”.

Schiff said he wished the Graham exchange would not be captured on camera, “because it was nice to have a private moment. And I don’t want to discourage such things. But I really appreciated his comments. ”

The chamber went quiet late Thursday and all eyes were on the former federal prosecutor when he ended the second day of the argument with a speech saying to the senators that “the right thing counts” and that President Donald Trump did not can be trusted. His voice broke when he spoke.

“The writers couldn’t protect us from ourselves if law and truth didn’t matter,” Schiff told the senators. “And you know that what he did was not right.”

Schiff, which represents parts of Hollywood, has been a frequent target of conservatives since the GOP-led House Intelligence Committee began investigating Trump’s relationship with Russia in the 2016 elections. He was on television frequently and interviewed Trump’s actions.

Criticism intensified, however, when the Democrats took over the majority of the house in early 2019 and he became chairman of the intelligence committee. Last fall, when he took Trump’s impeachment investigation into Ukraine, caused a sensation.

Trump has trained his anger on Congressman on Twitter and elsewhere, alternatively calling him “dodgy,” “dingy,” and “liddle.” He also turned his name into a vulgarity, occasionally calling him “Schitt” on Twitter and “Schitt” as “pencil neck” at an election campaign event. Trump only tweeted about ships a few times in 2017 and 2018, but since the Democrats won the majority in the House of Representatives, it’s been hundreds of times.

Despite Trump’s fire, Graham isn’t the only Republican to have paid respect to ship – albeit reluctantly – since the trial began.

Roy Blunt, Senator from Missouri, said the Democrats had “admirable presentations,” even though he saw them as repetitive and said he hadn’t learned much new.

Joni Ernst, Iowa Senator, says she is “not a fan” because she believes Schiff is “up to it” for Trump. Still, she says, he filed a “calm, fair case” against the president.

“However, what I appreciate is the fact that he was very calm about it compared to some other property managers,” says Ernst.

Schiff has attempted to put a mild tone on the Senate floor in the Senate floor with conciliatory words. At the start of his clashes on Wednesday, he said he was “deeply grateful” for your attention and understood that it was difficult to sit and listen for four hours.

His appeal came hours after the Chief Justice’s chairman, John Roberts, warned both the property managers and Trump’s defense team to use a language “that is not conducive to civil discourse.”

“I think it is important that I urge both property managers and the president’s attorney to remember that they are turning to the world’s largest advisory board,” said Roberts.

Robert’s statements came at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday after another impeachment officer, the House Justice Committee chairman, Jerrold Nadler, accused the White House lawyers of lying. Nadler also told the senators that refusing certain witnesses in the trial, as many GOP senators had just decided, was a “treacherous vote” against the United States. Trump’s defense team replied that Nadler should apologize to the President and the American people.

The next morning, before the process was resumed, impeachers gathered for a press conference. When asked about Roberts’ comments, Schiff was the only one who spoke. “The mood will flare up when the court hears early in the morning,” said Schiff, and that happens in every courtroom in America.

“But we will try to focus on the facts,” said Schiff. “The President’s team wants nothing more than to provoke a bitter conflict.”

Schiff told the AP on Thursday that he was trying to avoid making the case personal during Senate talks and “showing respect for the senators and the chief judge, providing evidence and trying to make a fair appeal, and that’s best , what I can do. ”

While complimenting Schiff, Graham also predicted that the White House team would unravel many of his points.

“I thought they did a good job of collecting the evidence and making a blanket out of it,” said Graham. “So what I’m going to say to my colleagues gets to talk to the other side and see if they can pull a thread here and pull there and see if it stops.”

Schiff’s GOP colleagues were less polite.

“I don’t agree with Lindsey Graham’s analysis that they are doing a good job,” said North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows, one of several members of the Republican House who are consulting with the White House lawyers. “I had to look for a bottle of No-Doz in the closet. When you look at Adam Schiff’s performance, we all think it’s exactly what it is, it’s a performance.”

Democrats in the Senate, on the other hand, were enthusiastic. Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow said Thursday evening that “I think you could have heard a pin drop” when Schiff delivered his closing speech.

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy tweeted, “Man, Ship’s closure was powerful.”

“The senators ‘egos do not tend to outshine other politicians’ accomplishments, but when we left the process tonight, senators for senators (though the Dem) were impressed,” wrote Murphy. “Schiff is right – Trump is not interested in us, only in himself.”

Associated press writers Alan Fram and Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.