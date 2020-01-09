Face and voice recognition in cars sounds like a nightmare for privacy

Loading...

I dropped into the front seat and expected to be able to laugh at the machine to measure my age, gender, emotional state, and comfort using infrared cameras and other sensors. But when I sat expectantly in the car that was equipped with the Smart Cocoon 4.0 system from the French automotive software manufacturer Valeo, I was amazed when it determined my exact age.

If I got this number right, I trusted the car’s biometric system more than I should have, even if more instruments that measure your heartbeat, your eyes, your head position, your voice, and more, are entering vehicles everywhere.

At this year’s CES, driver and co-driver monitoring came up again and again. It is a preview of what will be commonplace in the driver’s seat in the coming years.

All data, all the time

With all this monitoring, it’s easy to forget how much data cars are starting to collect – including personal health data like heart rate and respiratory rate. Different systems manage the flow of data differently, with most information being kept out of the cloud and servers. If the data is stored locally in the car and eventually deleted or not saved at all, your personal data is less likely to go beyond the car dashboard. At this point, you need to trust that your information is not vulnerable.

Audi CEO Andreas Reich, infotainment, said at a CES meeting that he understood: “The car is a very private place.” So when your location or health data is loaded, companies like Audi emphasize the available security options to disable data logging.

BMW i Interaction EASE showed what is possible with autonomous vehicles.

Picture: zlata ivleva / MASHABLE

For BMW, using the driver’s voice, eyes and hand movements is an idea for future autonomous vehicles. BMW i Interaction EASE is an AI dashboard display that tracks your eyes and the position of your head to better understand how you feel and to control the vehicle. With this conceptual system, cameras and sensors record everything you do in the car. Even pushing the seat down triggers a reaction from the car.

California and your facial data

To activate facial or speech recognition systems, cars need to collect information about what your face or voice looks like. Colin Sutherland, managing director of Geotab’s fleet data analysis company, recently told me that inward-looking cameras raise concerns about the storage of personal data. According to the new California Data Protection Act, the California Consumer Protection Act [CCPA], cars, like websites and other online services, must inform passengers of what is collected on them. This means that stored data or information that is sent back to a server or a cloud-based location is significantly more limited.

Alyssa Altman, transportation expert at Publicis Sapient technology consultancy, also said that the CCPA and general concerns about data security will force automotive companies to build systems that must be “opt-in” for improved functionality.

Continental, the tire company, is examining driver monitoring technology.

Picture: MiKAYLA WHITMORE / MASHABLE

These AI functions can either improve safety or improve comfort, e.g. B. Temperature control and music selection. “[AI traits] could increase people’s confidence in these systems,” said Altman, regarding sleepiness and distraction detectors.

“The car becomes the hub for AI.”

The AI ​​chip manufacturer Gyrfalcon Technologies, Inc., or GTI boss Marc Naddell, recognizes: “The car becomes the hub for AI.” It’s an opportunity for comfort with automatic seat adjustments, dashboard settings, and air conditioning. “Everything can be learned with the vehicle,” he said. On the other hand, the vehicle can learn how to make a trip safer, e.g. B. slows down and overrun when a drunk or sleepy driver is detected.

The voice AI company Cerence has developed a voice system for public transport to provide real-time information about voice commands. Although the setup on a bus is language-only, it may work with a facial recognition program that scans you and provides you with personalized information.

The Virtual Visor idea from Bosch is a security application for AI. Security cameras are required to determine if the sun is disturbing a driver’s eyes. The LCD panel only darkens the part of the bright light that hits the driver’s face without blocking the rest of the windshield.

For this to work, however, the cameras need to keep track of where your eyes, nose, and head are. Cool features don’t just happen.

A virtual visor uses AI to keep the sun out.

So emotional

Companies like the MIT spinoff company Affectiva focus on reading the emotions of the driver and front passenger to determine how the car should react.

At CES, software company Xperi showed that it is developing various interfaces that use facial recognition. It’s about building one for the car that knows who you are when you get in, and then monitors your emotional state and behavior. Even your posture is tracked so you can let the car know if you are sitting in an unsafe manner.

Valeo’s chief health officer said the Smart Cocoon experience ultimately meant to include emotional recognition. Are you sad or nervous Here are some perfume spritzers that will lift your spirits. Angry? The car turns on the fan to cool you down.

Take care of your car and know how you feel before you do it. And watch your data.

