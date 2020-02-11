Fabulous! Elsa Pataky gets her hands dirty to teach a very important lesson

Elsa Pataky

The actress published the pictures on her social networks.

Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, has posted some delicate photos on her personal Instagram account teaching her kids how to make homemade pizzas.

Elsawho is fluent in Italian, became a mother to give her young children the recipe to make perfect homemade pizzas.

Pataky, who lives in Australia with her husband Chris Hemsworth and their children, wrote the message: “Rainy day, pizza days” next to the picture strip.

Thor wives Photos have exceeded 240 thousand likes and hundreds of comments and praise the tender moment when the model goes through with his children.

The actress decided it was time to put your hands in the dough in the rain, sprinkle the flour and teach this lesson to your little ones and make homemade pizzas.

On the photographs by Chris Hemsworth’s wifeShe kneads with her Indian children and the twins Tristan and Sasha, who fearlessly take the roller and go to work.

Even though Elsa Pataky did not publish the end result of this work, in the snapshots the funny moment that happened with the little ones is transmitted and it shows up with the smile on all faces.