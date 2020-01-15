RECORDSPORT has confirmed that former Celtic target Fabricio Bruno has been released from his Cruzeiro contract.

The player was in dispute with the club about unpaid wages and image rights. He then saw a switch to Red Bull Bragantino collapse because Red Bull was advised not to take a player who was still in a lawsuit with his current employers.

Bruno’s release means he is a free agent and would be free to make a deal with any club he wants.

As RecordSport indicates, Celtic have been linked to the player since December, but it seems that they have moved. His newly found status could make him a more attractive option for the club.

It still seems to be a lot of effort to get the player in and get the right paperwork for Bruno to play for the club in the near future.

Celtic signed this week for the first time in January and brought in Patryk Klimala for a deal of four and a half years. The club seems to continue with other goals.