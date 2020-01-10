Fabricio Bruno Transfer offer collapses - Club Confirm

Loading...

Potential Celtic Target Fabrico Bruno seemed to have agreed to relocate Cruzeiro after taking legal action against the cash-strapped Brazilian club.

The move of the player to the newly promoted Brazillian side Bragantino, however, collapsed after advice was obtained about his current legal battle with Cruzeiro on unpaid wages.

The deal would continue with Cruzeiro, who received much needed money in the treasury, but Bragantino, now under Red Bull’s control, pulled the plug.

The club said to RecordSport:

“We were ordered not to proceed with the transfer after advice from the head office in Austria.

“This is because we have been informed that the player is still bringing legal proceedings to Cruzeiro. The transfer will not take place now. “

As Record Sport notes: Celtic has been following the defensive midfielder for a while but has never made an official offer. There is not much chance that the player will continue in the short term if he is engaged in a legal battle with his current club.

Celtic best avoids this kind of bitterness and focuses on goals that have much less hassle and are perhaps closer to home.