Fabian Nicieza returns in May with a new Juggernaut mini series

Marvel Comics’ X-Men books are even more unstoppable than the Juggernaut – as recently announced by the announcement of a new mini-series with five editions by the famous Comic-X author Fabian Nicieza. This May, he and serial artist Ron Garney will be trudging back to the X-Men franchise with Juggernaut # 1!

Although classically portrayed as one of the franchise’s villains, the last time we saw Cain Marko was an X-Man. However, he has not been seen since Darkchyld banished him to Limbo – Magik’s pure demon side that was unleashed when her mutated human side was eliminated.

All of this was lost in the penultimate 2019 edition of Uncanny X-Men, written by Matthew Rosenberg. How Kain Marko became a juggernaut – and even more so to hover – is part of the puzzle. You see, before being dragged into a venerable version of hell, Darkchyld ripped Cyttorak’s gem from his body and destroyed it, rendering him powerless. Probably.

He’ll be back soon, recovered, and probably a little confused about how the mutant race got from a moment of radar accident to an upswing he hasn’t seen since Genosha – or maybe ever before. As I said before, he was an X-Man – but since he is not mutated, he will most likely be even less welcome on Krakoa than Kitty Pryde!

Nicieza told IGN:

“It’s basically the whole story. What will Cain do after being X and losing? After years of back and forth and madness and grief, he had become a member of the X-Men, and while he is dancing in the balance, Mutantkind gets everything they have ever hoped for … and Cain cannot be left out from that.”

He added:

“How he responds to this rejection becomes an exploration of who he will become without the one thing that has shaped most of his life, for better and for worse.”

If you don’t really know what Mr. Nicieza is talking about, the eerie X-Men wasn’t the first time Juggernaut went with angels in 2019. In the early 00s, he joined the X-Men and quickly became friends with a young mutant named Sammy – a reluctant student at the Xavier Institute.

In short, in X-Men # 163, Cain’s former crime partner, Black Tom, maliciously murdered the boy in front of Cain’s eyes. This will no doubt cause problems in the future. Black Tom is now an important part of Krakoa’s safety, and thanks to the resurrection logs, Sammy is probably back among the living. A little awkwardness?

Nowadays, Cain will no longer make his journey of rediscovery alone. Nicieza will give him a new second cast in a teenager named D-Cel. A youngster who has the ability to slow down objects – including “unstoppable” objects such as the Juggernaut.

“She will relentlessly tell you that she is not a mutant, and her personal life is a mystery because she wants to. She is a fifteen-year-old child who lives in Manhattan buildings with other homeless people who were abandoned after the rich war . “

The War of the Realms was a company-wide crossover recently written by Jason Aaron and Russel Dauterman. I skipped this particular story because … it looked stupid. But I figured out the basics from what I read in the Uncanny X-Men One shots that erroneously ended up on my pull list.

Basically, Malekith – the dark elf and main enemy of Thor: The Dark World – tried again to darken all areas. His forces had conquered most of them and left Earth forever. Maybe this new character “no mutant” comes from another realm?

“After getting to know Cain in Issue 1, she becomes a trigger to help him make sense of his new life. If she gets more views on her RoxTube channel, that’s just a bonus.” I wanted a certain dynamic for the relationship between Arya and the dog, and she is with him for the entire series. “

Apart from the obvious ‘meh’ implications of having a child by Juggernaut’s side – this is Fabian Nicieza we are talking about. If there is an X-Men author that I trust, it is more than likely that he will. What do you think about it?

Juggernaut No. 1 will be in stores in May 2020.